BMW’s new U.S.-spec iX3 made an early public appearance at the 2026 Chicago Auto Show, and the display car answered a few market-specific questions before BMW has even published U.S. ordering guides.

Finished in Ocean Wave Blue, the iX3 stood out under McCormick Place lighting with a color that shows the modern and clean lines of the new electric crossover. Inside, it paired a white interior with the M Sport package, including the new steering wheel design with the spokes positioned at 4 and 8 o’clock—a nice alternative to the other design with spokes at 6 and 12.

The most consequential detail was on the flank: this iX3 had the NACS charge port, aligning the U.S.-bound car with BMW’s recently announced plans for Tesla Supercharger access.

Walk around to the rear and you’ll find another U.S.-only tell. The show car wore the U.S. towing hook setup, and it isn’t the electrically retractable hardware you see in some European configurations. It’s a straightforward, functional solution—very much in tune with how Americans actually use crossovers.

All New EV Tech

Specs are the other half of the story with this new EV. The U.S. iX3 is positioned around a ~400-mile EPA range target (preliminary), backed by 800V architecture and up to 400 kW DC fast charging, with BMW quoting a 10–80% charge in about 21 minutes. On performance, the iX3 50 xDrive has settled on 463 hp and 476 lb-ft, with a 0–100 km/h time of 4.9 seconds. A more powerful iX3 M60 will arrive in 2027.

When Will It Launch in America?

BMW’s public timeline remains unchanged: the iX3 is still aimed at a late summer 2026 U.S. launch, but there are no U.S. ordering guides available yet, which leaves final packaging, pricing, and allocation details in the familiar “nearly here, not yet orderable” phase.

Unfortunately, the BMW iX3 was only present in Chicago during the Media and Press Days, so the regular public won’t have a chance yet to explore the SUV from upclose.