BMW is finally transitioning to the NACS standard in North America. BMW of North America and Rolls-Royce Motor Cars NA have announced that, starting in 2025, drivers of BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce Combined Charging System (CCS) battery electric vehicles (BEV) in the U.S. and Canada will gain access to designated Tesla Supercharger stations. This strategic move is set to roll out in early 2025, aligning with the growing availability of electric vehicle models in the U.S. market. Just a few days ago we wrote an article on the benefits of adopting NACS for future BMW cars. A multitude of automakers and charging networks have already transitioned or announced their plans to do so.

Sebastian Mackensen, President & CEO of BMW of North America, emphasized the company’s commitment to facilitating convenient and rapid charging for their expanding base of electric vehicle owners, stating, “With six fully electric BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce models now available in the U.S. market, and more to come, it is our top priority to ensure that our drivers have easy access to reliable, fast charging. This agreement is the latest in our longstanding and continued effort to expand charging options for our customers as we continue on the road to electrification.”

In the following months, these companies will collaborate to craft a frictionless customer journey, allowing BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce drivers to locate and access Superchargers via their vehicle’s display and conduct transactions within their brand-specific apps. As part of this arrangement, the BMW Group will also transition to the North American Charging Standard (NACS) for its battery electric vehicles in the U.S. and Canada, further standardizing the charging experience for electric vehicle users in the region.

This agreement is separate from BMW of North America’s recent announcement regarding its commitment, along with six other automakers, to establish a joint venture company that will construct a new, extensive electric vehicle charging network in North America. These stations will include both the NACS ports and the widely used CCS plugs, signaling that BMW does not need to convert its EVs to NACS ports.