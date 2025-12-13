Earlier this year, BMW quietly overhauled its European configurator. At the time, only the X3 was customizable through the new and arguably more immersive tool. If you’ve been waiting for other models to make the transition, we bring good news. The company’s vast lineup has now fully migrated to the new car builder. Whether you’re eyeing a 1 Series or an XM, you can configure every model using the updated online customizer.

BMW even revised the Z4 configurator, despite the roadster being just months away from retirement. As you’d expect, the X4 and 8 Series aren’t included, as both models are basically discontinued and no longer available to order. Everything else is there, including the 7 Series with its two-tone paint option. It’s the only model to combine colors, although there is a two-tone X7 in Japan.

Speaking of special exterior finishes, we were pleasantly surprised to see some models get a built-in Individual tool. Previously, customers had to use the separate BMW Individual Visualizer website to preview special colors. That’s no longer necessary. You can spec an X5 in Signal Green directly in the German configurator. However, the standalone website remains the best option, as it includes the full range of colors, while the main site offers a figure with limited shades.

All models support the usual 360-degree view, but two go further. As seen on the X3, the new iX3 features a far more realistic 3D mode that sends a video game vibe. For example, you can open the doors, tailgate, and even the front trunk. BMW also lets you adjust the time of day, with the headlights automatically switching on at dusk. BMW renders the interior in far greater detail and offers a much-improved zoom function.

After checking several European configurators, we found that BMW has rolled out its refreshed website across the continent. Unfortunately, the United States is still running an older version for now. We’re trying to find out whether Americans will have access to the new tool. It’s certainly overdue, especially as the company enters a new era with 40+ Neue Klasse models.

Logic suggests the updated layout will spread worldwide in the coming months. We also expect the enhanced 3D view to appear with future model launches. Next year is shaping up to be particularly busy, with the i3 NA0, 3 Series G50, X5 G65, and 7 Series G70 facelift all due before the end of 2026.

