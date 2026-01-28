When the new iX3 broke cover last September, it quietly debuted a new BMW logo. The changes were so discreet that most people didn’t even notice them. A closer look revealed the absence of the inner chrome ring. It previously separated the black outer circle from the blue-and-white Bavarian flag quadrants. The chrome outline around the flag itself is also gone.

The blue and white now appear to have richer hues. Additionally, the black ring has switched from a glossy finish to a satin matte. While earlier plug-in hybrids and EVs featured a light-blue outer ring to visually distinguish them from combustion-engine models, that’s no longer the case. The new badge on the 2026 iX3 will be rolled out across the lineup, regardless of powertrain.

The switchover to the minimalist logo will begin in February for all models. In the meantime, we already know the part number for the iX3’s badge: 51145A7A678. You can even find it at some European retailers, though buyers should be aware it may not fit perfectly on current models. BMW notes that the new roundel will appear on the hood, though it does not mention the trunk/tailgate, wheel center caps, or the steering wheel. We’ll ask and update the article once we hear back.

So why the change? BMW design boss Oliver Heilmer, who oversees everything up to the 3 Series/X3 as well as M cars, explains:

“We wanted to keep the heritage, but bring more precision to the logo. The chrome is still there, the letters have been refined with a shiny pattern you often find in watches, and the white surfaces now sit closer to the outer ring. It’s flat, but when you touch it you can still feel the ridges.”

Interestingly, we’re also told that a “changeover to the new M logo” will take effect next month. For now, however, it remains a mystery how the “world’s most powerful letter” will look going forward. Still, we wouldn’t rule out a flatter, more contemporary design in line with the minimalist direction ushered in by Neue Klasse.