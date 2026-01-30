It must’ve been a tough day at the office for those tasked with picking the colors for six brand-new M5s. Two sedans and four wagons have joined the press fleet, and it’s nearly impossible to choose a favorite. We’re told the goal was to select paint finishes that blend retro flair with modern appeal.

For example, the G90 Le Mans Blue is a nod to an E39 M5, also part of BMW UK’s press fleet. Over the years, we’ve covered several special cars from the local lineup, including a V10-powered E60. An honorable mention also goes to the M5 30 Jahre Edition from the F10 era. Whether part of the press or historic fleets, all of these cars are obsessively maintained in top-notch condition.

The other sedan wears Chalk Grey, complemented by a Fashion Grey M5 Touring. For the remaining G99s, BMW UK chose Malachite Green, Wildberry, and Anglesey Green. You won’t find a carbon roof on any of the wagons, for the simple reason that it doesn’t exist. It’s highly unlikely to be added later in the life cycle, even when the already-spotted M5 facelift arrives.

As with the smaller M3 Touring built in Munich, BMW skipped this upgrade because accommodating the assembly of a carbon panel at the Dingolfing plant would have been too expensive. While it would have saved some weight, the difference would have been negligible given the M5 Touring’sweights.

Eagle-eyed readers will notice something all six cars have in common: two-tone wheels. Codenamed 951 M, the staggered setup features 20-inch alloys up front and 21-inch wheels at the rear. You’ll also spot the carbon-ceramic brakes, along with BMW UK’s decision to splurge on a carbon roof for the two sedans.

Although facelifted M5 prototypes are already a common sight on public roads, the current design will stick around for a while. The partial Neue Klasse makeover seen in the latest spy photos isn’t expected for roughly another year and a half. Rumor has it that BMW plans to begin production of the LCI models in July 2027.