While we’re patiently waiting for BMW to come out with the M5 G90, the M division is looking back at a rare version of the super sedan. Capped at 300 units for the whole world, this “30 Jahre Edition” was launched in mid-2014 during the F10 generation. Its role was to highlight three decades since the M5’s inception.

At the time, it was the most powerful production car from BMW M as the twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8 was dialed to 591 horsepower and 515 pound-feet (700 Newton-meters) of torque. Even a decade later, those are still strong output numbers, and so is the performance from 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) in just 3.9 seconds. All cars got the Competition Package with a lowered suspension and bespoke tuning of the differential, steering, and dynamic stability control system.

Painted in an Individual color and riding on 20-inch two-tone wheels, this matte Frozen Dark Silver example is part of the BMW UK historic press car fleet. It cost £91,890 back in the day and has been meticulously maintained as all automakers do with their own vehicles. As some of you will recall, the final car produced fetched a whopping $700,000 in early 2015. None other than Rick Hendrick bought the last M5 30 Jahre Edition, and the proceeds from the auction benefited the Tire Rack Teen Street Survival Program and the BMW CCA Foundation.

There have been other special edition M5s since then, the chief of which we reckon was the M5 CS during the F90 era. Fun fact – it’s still the most powerful BMW road car to do away with electrification, packing a monstrous 626 hp.

Coming in 2024, the next-generation M5 will up the power ante further. With a V8 working in conjunction with an electric motor as seen in the XM, the ultimate family sedan is rumored to exceed the 700-hp mark. Better yet, BMW is bringing back the wagon, and we have reasons to believe it will sell the M5 Touring (G99) in the United States beginning in 2025.

Source: BMW UK