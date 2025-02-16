The BMW Welt reopened its doors a few days ago, following a five-week hiatus for renovation work. One of the first car handovers involved a model facing retirement. The X4 M and the regular X4 will bow out before the end of the year. Before the German luxury brand sunsets the crossover-coupe mashup, you can still order one, but time is running out.

This is no ordinary “G02” since the customer splurged on the high-performance “F98” in an Individual color. Anglesey Green Metallic suits the X4 M nicely, while the Sakhir Orange/Black interior provides a contrasting effect. In the niche of crossovers beaten with the coupe stick, the X4 is one of the better-looking models, especially when it has such a special configuration.

But the X4 is not long for this world. BMW has already announced a direct successor is not planned. The company thinks that since the X2 has gone through a growth spurt, there’s no need for another X4. However, we have it on good authority that a fully electric iX4 will be on the Neue Klasse platform. It reportedly carries the “NA7” and could debut next year or in 2027. A full-fat M version is likely in the pipeline as the “ZA7.”

A third-gen X4 with combustion engines is not happening, so now’s the time to pick one up should you desire gasoline/diesel power. Since BMW has already ruled out doing another X3 M, the X4 M remains the only fully fledged M crossover in the segment. Once it’s gone, the X3 M50 will be the range-topping version. There’s also a six-cylinder diesel, but it’s not labeled as an M Performance model since it doesn’t supersede the old X3 M40d. Instead, it’s called the X3 40d xDrive.

Will people miss the X4 once it’s gone? Honestly, it seems unlikely. It has always been a niche model since the “F26” was launched in 2014. The X4 is one of several BMWs facing retirement. The Z4 and 8 Series will be discontinued in 2026 without replacements in sight. The recently facelifted iX will also die later this decade, but its place in the lineup will be taken by an iX5.

Source: BMW Welt / Instagram