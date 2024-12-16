Finally, we can talk about M5 using the plural. It’s been nearly 15 years since BMW made a wagon alongside the sedan. The naturally aspirated V10 5.0-liter engine from the E60/E61 days is long gone, but at least there’s another long-roof M5. The G90 and G99 pose for the camera outside the Dingolfing factory, where the magic happens.

The plant’s official Instagram account shows the dynamic duo wearing Individual colors. The two body styles are available in 150 special finishes. In this case, the M5 sedan comes in Speed Yellow, while the wagon is dressed to impress in Isle of Man Green. Beyond the noticeable differences in shape, you’ll notice that only the G90 has a carbon fiber roof. That’s because its more practical sibling isn’t available with the lightweight top, not even as an option.

Neither the sedan nor the wagon is currently offered with silver wheels. You’re stuck with these two-tone and all-black alloys. However, optional alloys from the M Performance Parts catalog are coming. Hopefully, one of the sets will be offered with a classic silver finish. It wasn’t until earlier this year that the M2, M3, and M4 finally got a bright silver wheel set.

What is in store for the M5 models in the future? We’ve already reported that BMW could give the cars a Life Cycle Impulse in early 2027. When that happens, expect drastic changes to the dashboard to accommodate iDrive X. The next-gen infotainment will likely come with Panoramic Vision, a head-up display as wide as the dashboard. A third screen might be embedded into the right side of the dash. Some premium cars from Audi and Porsche already have a passenger screen.

Our wishlist is front carbon bucket seats and a Competition Sport (CS) model. The ship has sailed for a pure V8 version, and we can say the same for another M550i. The only 5 Series with an eight-cylinder engine will be the electrified M5.

Source: bmwgroupwerkdingolfing / Instagram