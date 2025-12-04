When BMW unveiled the new iX3 50 xDrive a few months ago, it promised an entry-level variant would follow. Since then, we’ve learned that a cheaper model is headed to the United States in early 2027. Unsurprisingly, Europe will get the base version first.

Alexandra Landers, Global Head Product Communications at BMW, revealed the timing in an interview with Drive magazine from Australia: “The rear-wheel-drive version will be end of next year for Europe.” She didn’t offer details about the name, but it’ll likely be called the iX3 40. What is certain is that it’ll use a single rear-mounted motor, as Neue Klasse EVs won’t adopt front-wheel-drive layouts.

Although BMW has yet to confirm it, this lower-tier iX3 40 is expected to enter production at the Debrecen plant in July 2026. Four months later, it should be joined by the dual-motor xDrive variant. Both “40” models are likely to use a battery smaller than the 108.7-kWh pack in the 50 xDrive. Consequently, don’t expect them to match the claimed 500 miles (805 kilometers) of WLTP range of the initial model.

In related news, the iX3 lineup will expand next year with an M Performance version. The M60 is supposedly set to enter production in July, coinciding with the rear-wheel-drive 40. It’ll certainly feature a dual-motor, all-wheel-drive setup with considerably more power than the 463 hp available in the iX3 50 xDrive. Rumor has it output could reach 620-630 hp, though nothing is confirmed.

Also arriving next year is a long-wheelbase version for China, where an even more basic rear-wheel-drive “30” could be offered. However, it’s too early to know whether an iX3 30 will be sold elsewhere. Near the end of 2027, BMW plans to round out the range with a full-fat M model, said to deliver at least 800 hp.

In addition to production in Hungary and China, BMW will also build the iX3 in Mexico. However, series production at the San Luis Potosi plant won’t begin until 2027, and even then, U.S.-bound models will continue to come from Debrecen.

Source: Drive.com.au