BMW Welt hosted a special event over the weekend, handing over the keys to the new iX3 to its first customers. It was another chance for company officials to highlight the electric crossover’s strong early momentum. BMW Board Member for Customer, Brands, and Sales Jochen Goller didn’t share specific figures but said that “customer interest is already overwhelming.”

He also confirmed BMW will add a second shift at the Debrecen plant in Hungary “much earlier than planned.” Goller cited an interesting statistic about the new iX3. Since the “NA5” debuted in Munich, it has become by far BMW’s most popular EV in Europe. In fact, it accounts for roughly 33 percent of all electric models ordered in Europe since September 2025.

Remarkably, all of those customers placed their orders without even knowing how the iX3 drives. BMW will roll out demo vehicles to dealerships across Europe starting March 7. Only then will customers be able to get up close with the Neue Klasse EV. Well, unless they’ve already seen it at an auto show. Test drives will also begin, and given how much BMW has been hyping the “Heart of Joy,” the experience could convince even more buyers to take the plunge.

While the total number of orders remains unknown, they are all for the iX3 50 xDrive. An entry-level version, likely called iX3 40, will arrive in Europe toward the end of the year. It’s going to have a rear-wheel-drive, single-motor setup and a lower asking price. It may swap the 108.7-kWh battery for a smaller pack, although BMW has yet to make that official.

This year, BMW will further expand the lineup with two additional variants: 40 xDrive and M60 xDrive. The latter will serve as the M Performance model, packing more than 600 horsepower and an M-specific adaptive suspension. It will also receive upgraded brakes, unique 21-inch wheels, improved seats, and a higher-end sound system.

In the meantime, BMW has already announced several updates coming later this year, including a white steering wheel, roof rails, and Individual paint options. Heated rear seats will become available to order in March, though initially only in Japan and South Korea. Ventilated front seats are also planned but won’t arrive until later in the iX3’s life cycle. An adaptive M suspension for non-M models is scheduled for 2027, when the X3 M “ZA5” will take over as the flagship.