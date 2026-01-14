BMW Motorsport is ready to turn heads at Daytona with a significantly refreshed M Hybrid V8 LMDh hypercar. Just days before the 24 Hours of Daytona kicks off on January 22-25, the German manufacturer unveiled the car’s major visual overhaul—a design evolution that signals BMW’s commitment to reclaiming victory after a heartbreaking loss last year.

The most striking change is the dramatically smaller kidney grille, a design signature that’s been characteristic of recent BMW models. Combined with new headlight architecture featuring yellow “Iconic Glow” elements, the front end bears a closer kinship to the road-going BMW M4 GT3 Evo and M4 GT4 Evo. But this isn’t purely aesthetic. The new lighting system—with partially illuminated yellow accents—creates a distinctive nighttime presence while providing superior track illumination during the grueling 24-hour endurance test.

The aerodynamic refinements accompanying the facelift represent deeper engineering work. A newly developed aero package optimizes balance and efficiency, while the revised livery blends BMW’s traditional white, red, and blue motorsport palette with M-specific branding and “Gen M” lettering. BMW calls this the “Inception Design,” a unifying visual language now applied across all BMW M LMDh race cars—creating a cohesive brand presence from the prototype paddock to the GT3 grid.

Unfinished Business in Daytona

There’s genuine unfinished business at Daytona. Last year’s BMW entry ran a fierce race for 23 hours, only to see victory slip away in the final hour. However, 2026 brings a significant change in operations. BMW M Team WRT, fresh from strong FIA World Endurance Championship results, takes over from Team RLL as BMW’s full-time IMSA partner. While the driver lineups remain largely intact—testament to the quality of BMW’s motorsport roster—the organizational transition represents a meaningful shift in how BMW will approach North American endurance racing.

The No. 24 car fields Dries Vanthoor, Sheldon van der Linde, Robin Frijns, and René Rast, while the No. 25 features Philipp Eng, Marco Wittmann, Kevin Magnussen, and Raffaele Marciello. The only visual distinction between the two entries will be red windscreen banners on the No. 25 and blue on the No. 24—a subtle touch that carries team tradition forward.

The timing of this reveal—just days before Daytona—reflects racing’s compressed calendar and the need for immediate results. With refined aerodynamics, improved lighting technology, and a hungry new team partnership, BMW heads to Florida with a legitimate shot at victory—and a clear memory of what went wrong last time.