2026 marks the 25th anniversary of the original Xbox, and owners of Microsoft’s console are in for a real treat. Granted, you’ll obviously need a Series X or Series S to play Forza Horizon 6. If you haven’t picked one up yet, now might be the time. BMW fans should look forward to at least two models, while a spicy MINI is also on the way.

Forza Horizon 6 will feature more than 550 cars at launch, although only a little over 100 vehicles have been revealed so far. From the trailer footage, we’ve already spotted an E30 M3. The original M3 also celebrates a milestone this year, marking 40 years since its launch. For something more modern, you’ll be able to virtually drive the M2 F87 Competition. MINI will be represented by the John Cooper Works GP hot hatch.

It’s realistic to expect many more models from the BMW Group, considering there were nearly 40 BMWs in the previous installment of the long-running video game franchise. Forza Horizon 5 also included almost 10 MINIs, so it’s safe to say the number of models from your favorite brands will be significantly higher at launch.

Developer Playground Games claims the Tokyo city map is five times larger than Forza Horizon 5’s Guanajuato, so be prepared to spend hundreds of hours exploring Japan’s capital. The cover car for the upcoming title is Toyota’s new GR GT, a V8 supercar that clearly deserves the spotlight. We wouldn’t be surprised if the track-only GR GT3 also joins the massive car garage.

FH6 launches on May 19, and it will also be playable on PC. Later on, the Japan-set game will make its way to the PlayStation 5 as well. Expect it to arrive on the PS5 before the end of the year, so the wait shouldn’t be too long.