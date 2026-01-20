The BMW Group posted solid 2025 sales results after shipping 1,016,360 cars to customers. Demand on the continent rose by 7.3% year over year, with EVs accounting for about a quarter of total sales. Including PHEVs, electrified models accounted for more than 40% of overall deliveries.

Automotive News cites German research company Dataforce and its list of the top 50 best-selling cars in Europe last year. BMW placed just two models in the top 50, with the X1 finishing 23rd after 117,089 deliveries. Demand remained nearly flat year over year, with sales slipping by just 0.1%, or only 86 units.

Even though it didn’t crack the top 20, the BMW X1 was still the best-selling luxury crossover. It narrowly missed out on being the most popular car from a luxury brand overall, finishing slightly behind the Audi A3. The compact hatchback/sedan climbed by 5.7% to 121,752 units, securing the 21st spot in the rankings.

It’s worth noting that Dataforce lists the iX1 separately, so factoring in the electric crossover, BMW’s smallest SUV would have finished higher in the standings.

The second-highest-ranked BMW Group product in the top 50 was the MINI Cooper. Sales dipped by 0.2% to 94,574 vehicles, good enough for 37th place. Close behind was the BMW 1 Series, which ended the year 39th with 91,931 cars sold. The premium hatchback enjoyed a strong 2025, with demand jumping by 9.5%.

We’re a bit surprised the 1 Series didn’t rank higher, but then again, it’s an SUV-hungry world. Still, the two best-selling models in Europe last year were not crossovers. The Dacia Sandero topped the chart with 243,676 vehicles, followed by the closely related Renault Clio with 229,778 units. The VW T-Roc rounded out the podium in third place with 211,241 sales.

Much like Audi, BMW’s archrival Mercedes also had just one model in the top 50. The X3-fighting GLC finished 28th with 111,267 vehicles, representing a solid 11.7% year-over-year increase. Somewhat surprisingly, Munich’s “G45” didn’t make the cut, as it failed to appear in the top 50. The list closes with the SEAT Ibiza, which recorded 76,728 sales.

Globally, BMW remains the best-selling luxury brand, once again outpacing Mercedes and Audi. The outlook for this year is promising as well, given that iX3 deliveries are set to start soon. Moreover, the next-generation 3 Series, the i3 electric sedan, the X5/iX5 duo, and a facelifted 7 Series are all slated for 2026. These launches should begin to influence sales later this year, with 2027 shaping up to be the first full year of impact for the refreshed lineup.

Source: Dataforce via Automotive News Europe