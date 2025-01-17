32. That’s how many BMW factories worldwide make cars and engines. One of them is in Chennai, where several models are assembled for the Indian market. Another is about to join them. This year, the iX1 will become the first electric BMW to be assembled in India. It’s not the regular zero-emission crossover since it’s slightly bigger. Yes, BMW India will build the stretched iX1.

Being the elongated version makes it the biggest vehicle in its segment. BMW India goes as far as to say it’s one of the largest five-seater SUVs in the country. It’s 4616 millimeters (181.7 inches) long after stretching the wheelbase to 2802 millimeters (110.3 inches). That makes it 116 mm (4.5 in) longer than the X1 sold in the rest of the world, with most of the stretch found in the wheelbase for extra legroom for rear passengers.

BMW India is selling the electric X1 exclusively as an eDrive20L version, so it’s front-wheel-drive-only. The 66.4-kWh battery pack has a maximum range of 531 kilometers (330 miles) in the local MIDC test cycle. Once you’re out of energy, it’ll take 29 minutes to replenish the battery from 10% to 80%. If you’re in a hurry, it takes 10 minutes to put enough juice in the battery for 120 kilometers of range. However, these times are achievable only if you DC charge at 130 kW. Stick to an 11-kW AC charger and it’ll take six and a half hours to fully charge a completely depleted battery.

That front-mounted electric motor is good for 204 hp and an instant torque of 250 Nm (184 lb-ft). BMW India is selling the long-wheelbase iX1 with an M Sport Package fitted as standard. You get 18-inch M wheels without paying extra, and buyers get to choose from the following body colors: Mineral White, Carbon Black, Portimao Blue, Sparkling Copper Grey, or Skyscraper Grey. Inside, the cabin has perforated vegan leather. Additionally, the iX1 gets the biggest panoramic sunroof in its class.

BMW India wants the equivalent of $56,500. To sweeten the pot, it’s offering a free Wallbox charger (with installation included).

Source: BMW India