BMW was among the first automakers to publish its annual sales results last week. Global deliveries slipped by 1.4% to 2,169,761 vehicles, excluding the MINI and Rolls-Royce subsidiaries. Archrival Mercedes took longer to crunch the numbers, but the results are now in. Predictably, BMW has retained its luxury sales crown.

The brand with the fabled three-pointed star delivered 1,800,800 vehicles over the past 12 months. That marked a 9% year-over-year decline, allowing BMW to widen the gap to nearly 370,000 units. Audi has yet to disclose its 2025 performance, but it most likely trailed both of its domestic rivals.

BMW has another reason to celebrate. The M division posted its 14th consecutive record year, delivering 213,457 vehicles, or an increase of 3.3% compared with 2024. Although Mercedes-AMG jumped by 7% to 145,000 units, the growth was not nearly big enough to catch BMW M.

The picture is similar in the electric-vehicle space. BMW’s long-standing rival from Stuttgart sold 168,800 EVs, down 9% from the previous year. Once again, Munich comes out on top. While exact EV figures for the BMW brand haven’t been disclosed, the BMW Group delivered 442,072 vehicles without a combustion engine.

MINI accounted for a record 105,535 EVs in 2025. Subtracting that total puts BMW’s electric-car sales at more than 330,000 units last year. We haven’t forgotten the Rolls-Royce Spectre, but its impact is negligible given the brand’s low volumes. The entire Rolls-Royce lineup sold just 5,664 vehicles, with the V12-powered Cullinan emerging as the top seller.

Of course, sales figures don’t always tell the whole story. Luxury automakers thrive on higher profit margins than mainstream brands. Still, it’s another feather in BMW’s cap, as bragging rights continue to matter in marketing materials.

Both companies are gearing up for a busy 2026. Coincidentally, the 7 Series and S-Class are due for mid-cycle facelifts this year. Mercedes will kick things off on January 29 with the refreshed S-Class, followed by the Maybach variant. BMW hasn’t announced when the G70 will receive its Life Cycle Impulse, but it’ll definitely debut after the updated Benz-branded S-Class.