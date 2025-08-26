Although it sits at the bottom of BMW’s vast lineup, the 1 Series offers plenty of customization. We’re not just talking about Individual finishes, as the options list goes well beyond special colors. Even the M135 still has extra goodies for those willing to dig deeper into their pockets. New images from the UK show the hot hatch with one of the most substantial upgrades available. The M Dynamic Pack (known as the M Technik Paket II in Germany) brings both hardware and visual tweaks.

Dressed to impress in Fire Red Metallic, the M135 shows off its M Compound brakes with glossy grey calipers. The superior stopping power comes from 385-mm front discs with four-piston calipers and 330-mm rear discs. BMW also fits 19-inch forged wheels exclusive to the M Performance model. The 1085 M set, with a Y-spoke layout, comes wrapped in sports tires as standard. However, buyers can upgrade to track-focused rubber such as the Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 shown here.

The ultimate 1 Series F70 also gains lighter aluminum anti-roll bars for extra rigidity, along with revised front shock absorbers featuring stronger piston rods. BMW adds additional longitudinal underfloor struts while trimming a bit of weight here and there. Inside, front sport seats wrapped in Alcantara and artificial leather come with integrated headrests and illuminated M logos, echoing what you’ll find in the real M models.

However, the turbocharged 2.0-liter engine remains unchanged. The B48 continues to make 296 hp, but outside Europe, the four-cylinder produces 312 hp in markets with less stringent emissions regulations. Dyno tests have shown the four-pot is predictably underrated, delivering 286 hp at the wheels. Factoring in a 12% drivetrain loss, it should be making around 320 hp at the crank. Nevertheless, it’s still a far cry from the days of the M140i with its bigger six-cylinder engine.

The M135 is currently the only sporty 1 Series available, and there’s no word yet on BMW reviving the front-wheel-drive 128ti. It’s too soon to say whether Bavaria’s answer to the Volkswagen Golf GTI will return, given the “F70” has only been around for about a year. We imagine M has a few aces up its sleeve to keep enthusiasts interested later in the car’s life cycle. That said, don’t expect a rear-wheel-drive layout, a six-speed manual, or the return of the B58 engine. That ship sailed after the second generation was retired in 2019.

Photos: BMW UK