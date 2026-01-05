When BMW announced the iX xDrive45 for the U.S. market, we knew we had to get behind the wheel. This is the first time this model has been offered stateside, and it’s positioned as the “entry-level” gateway to the iX family. But after nearly a year of living with the iX M60, we can tell you that “entry-level” doesn’t mean what you might think. The iX remains one of our favorite BMWs today—a vehicle that balances practicality, smart interior design, and a comfortable ride for daily use. The question now: how does the more affordable xDrive45 measure up?

Meet the New Entry Point: 2026 iX xDrive45

Before diving into the xDrive45, context matters. We spent nearly a year with the iX M60, and it was one of the best long-term BMWs we’ve had. It was fast, had good range and the air suspension was sublime for daily use. But we wanted to try something else since the iX M60 was more of a niche model within the iX lineup.

When BMW announced the refreshed iX family, with the xDrive45 replacing the 40, the xDrive60 the 50 and iX M70 the 60, we wanted to try something new and more affordable. Cue in this Dune Grey 2026 BMW iX xDrive45 which landed on our door steps for a months-long reviews.

The 2026 iX xDrive45 starts at $76,325—roughly $10,000 less than what you’d expect from an “entry-level” BMW SUV. Out of the box, you get a 94.8-kWh battery pack, dual electric motors producing 402 horsepower and 516 pound-feet of torque, and an EPA-estimated range of 312 miles. The 0-60 sprint takes 4.9 seconds. On paper, it has great specs and it’s impressive for a platform that’s already a few years. old. In practice, it’s more impressive than the specs suggest.

Our test vehicle came equipped with 21-inch wheels. If you’re shopping for the xDrive45 and range is a priority, remember that wheel size directly impacts efficiency. Larger wheels increase rolling resistance and aerodynamic drag. The M Sport package comes standard with 22-inch wheels, which looks sportier but costs you real miles. Buyers maximizing range should consider sticking with the base wheel option.

The Efficiency Story: Small Gains, Large Enough Impact

BMW made smart engineering updates for 2026. Gone are the laser headlights, replaced with new LED units that BMW claims improve energy efficiency by about 15%. That translates to a couple of extra miles of range. Add in new silicon carbide inverters, improved bushings, and low rolling resistance tires, and the xDrive45 benefits from small but meaningful gains in real-world efficiency. These aren’t flashy upgrades, but for an EV buyer, they matter.

The Seating Finally Got It Right

One of our biggest complaints about the pre-facelift iX was the seating. On long drives, we’d slide forward, and thigh support left something to be desired. BMW addressed this for 2026 with the M Multi-Function seats, which offer noticeably better side bolstering and extended thigh support. The seat base is even angled to prevent forward sliding. And they also added a cool suede and leather upholstery for thee new M Sport seats which makes them look really cool.

The Air Suspension

The air suspension is still the star of the show. We’ve driven other iX models with steel springs, and the difference is night and day. The two-axle air suspension softens road imperfections even better than the X7, making the iX feel less like an SUV and more like the electric equivalent of the 7 Series. It’s comfortable for daily driving, yet can be adjusted if you need a bit more stiffness in it.

Integral active steering adds another dimension. In Chicago, where we tested the previous-generation iX extensively, this rear-wheel steering system transformed how the vehicle handles city driving. A large SUV this size shouldn’t feel this agile in tight streets, yet it does.

BMW widened the gap between Comfort and Sport modes for the updated iX, and you can genuinely feel the difference. In Comfort, the car feels soft and floaty—perfect for long-distance cruising on highways. Switch to Sport, and the suspension firms up, steering gains weight, and body roll tightens just enough to make driving a bit more engaging for an electric SUV.

Real-World Range Testing

Here’s where things get interesting. The EPA estimates 312 miles, but we don’t live in EPA testing conditions. We live in Chicago. We drive normally. And yet the xDrive45 surprised us.

On a 60-degree day, starting from a 100% charge, we traveled a total of 338 miles before the battery hit about 5%. That’s 26 miles better than the EPA estimate—an 8.3% improvement. We weren’t optimizing for range either. We drove the car the way you’d actually use it: highway stretches mixed with city driving, varying speeds, normal climate control.

But here’s the reality check part: when Chicago temperatures dropped below freezing, we saw a 20% range penalty without pre-conditioning. That’s the cold-weather reality of EVs. The solution? If you have access to a home charger, pre-conditioning the battery before you leave makes a tangible difference. It’s something we didn’t do during our initial testing, but it’s worth knowing if you live anywhere that gets winter.

What We’re Missing: Highway Assistant

We are missing one feature that we had on the iX M60: the Highway Assistant. In the previous iX, we had hands-free driving at 80 mph on the highway, and it was genuinely fantastic. It transformed long highway drives into something less fatiguing. The fact that it’s absent here—by choice—is worth noting. We would say after the air suspension, the Highway Assistant would be the second choice on our options list.

First Impressions

The 2026 BMW iX xDrive45 proves that “entry-level” doesn’t mean compromise. In the end, it delivers the same fundamental iX experience that made us love the M60—the air suspension, the integral active steering, the smart interior design, the practicality—at a significantly lower price point.

At $76,325 (or $92,775 as ours, depending on options), the xDrive45 is positioned perfectly between affordability and capability. Real-world range that exceeds EPA estimates, good handling for an SUV, and genuine comfort make it a compelling daily driver.

But this is just the beginning. Over the coming weeks, we’ll conduct a comprehensive 100% to 1% battery discharge test under controlled conditions. We’ll explore what it’s really like to live with this car day-to-day. We’ll determine whether the missing Highway Assistant is really a deal breaker for us. We’ll answer the question: is the xDrive45 the smart choice, or does one of its siblings make more sense? And even more importantly, how does it compare to the upcoming iX3 Neue Klasse?

We’re excited to spend more time with this one. Stay tuned.