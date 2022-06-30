It’s the end of the (assembly) line for the i3 after being in production for nine years at the Leipzig plant. Since its launch in 2013, the electric hatchback has been produced in just over 250,000 units, delivered in more than 74 countries around the world. BMW calls it the best-selling EV in the premium compact segment, but let’s keep in mind it was also offered with a range-extending gasoline engine from the Motorrad division.

The i3 allowed BMW to attract new customers to the brand, especially in the model’s early years when more than 80% of buyers made a switch from other automakers. Its electric drive has served as the backbone of the fifth-generation eDrive technology, which is being used to this day. The powertrain has been adapted for the MINI Cooper SE, which went on to become a huge commercial success for the Oxford-based marque.

To properly mark the quirky hatchback’s epilogue, BMW created the i3s HomeRun Edition limited to 10 cars. All come finished in a Frozen paint from the Individual catalog, representing a first for the model. These vehicles are finished in either Frozen Dark Grey or Frozen Red II and ride on 20-inch wheels with a double-spoke configuration. Inside the cabin, the limited-run model gets Vernasca Dark Truffle leather upholstery combined with a leather-wrapped instrument panel.

Given its special status, the BMW i3s HomeRun Edition comes nicely equipped with everything from adaptive LED headlights and an electric sunroof to ambient lighting and a Harman Kardon sound system. The 10 cars all share a Carum Grey headliner, wireless charging, heated seats, and even an alarm. Rounding off the goodies are Park Distance Control with rear view camera along with the Comfort package and Driving Assistant Plus.

Although the i3 hatch is no more, the name lives on in China where it has been repurposed for a CLAR-based, long-wheelbase 3 Series Sedan EV. The rear-wheel-drive model goes by the name of i3 eDrive35L and is the first 3er ever to boast air suspension, albeit only for the rear axle. A globally available i3 Sedan (and Touring) will follow later this decade on the Neue Klasse platform.

Source: BMW