It's available in limited numbers for the Cooper S and JCW.

Both have a long list of standard equipment, including accessories from the John Cooper Works catalog.

MINI recently gave us a sneak preview of a special edition with an exciting name that evokes a hardcore version: GP Inspired Edition. The full debut is taking place today in Japan, where two distinct flavors are available. Customers can choose either the five-door Cooper S or the three-door John Cooper Works.

These aren’t actual GP models, but visually upgraded cars fitted with JCW accessories. MINI paints both in Legend Grey with a Chili Red roof and mirror caps. After that, it adds body stripes and unique stickers depicting track layouts on the C-pillar. The GP Inspired Edition also gets John Cooper Works add-ons, including winglets ahead of the wheels. The most noticeable upgrade is at the back, where a beefy roof spoiler gives the rear a commanding presence.

To sweeten the deal, MINI installs 18-inch JCW alloys in a two-tone finish with red floating wheel caps. Tinted rear windows round off the exterior changes. Essentially, the GP Inspired Edition is a high-end Cooper S or JCW with most boxes on the options list ticked.

The upgrades continue inside with illuminated door sills and an anthracite headliner. Both cars feature a dark cabin and electrically adjustable front seats, with a driver-side massaging function. Even the key case carries GP Inspired branding to drive the point home, while the front floor mats wear exclusive badging.

In Japan, MINI is selling 145 units of the F65 Cooper S at ¥5,870,000 (about $37,500) each. The F66 JCW is considerably rarer and not much more expensive, limited to just 45 cars with a sticker price of ¥6,060,000 ($38,800). For that money, both come equipped with Driving Assistant Plus.

There are no changes under the hood. Both cars retain their respective turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder gasoline engines. The Cooper S continues with the BMW B48 engine tuned to 201 hp and 300 Nm (221 lb-ft), while the JCW raises output to 228 hp and 380 Nm (280 lb-ft). In both cases, power goes exclusively to the front axle through a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

Even if MINI decides to bring back a true GP version one day, it’s unlikely to happen anytime soon. The F66 is still relatively fresh, and with sales continuing to rise, Oxford has no reason to rush the ultimate variant. For now, the GP Inspired Edition offers a taste of what could be: bulging fenders, a rear-seat delete, and significantly more power. Maybe one day…