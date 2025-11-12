It’s hard to believe the current-generation Countryman is already two years old. The BMW-built MINI is assembled in Germany, which served as the starting point for a road trip. The compact crossover embarked on a journey from Bavaria to Iceland, including a two-day ferry crossing from Hirtshals in Denmark to Seyðisfjörður on the Nordic island.

MINI selected the fully electric Countryman SE ALL4 for the adventure, finished in Blazing Blue and equipped with the Favoured Trim. Given the challenging route, the choice of all-terrain tires was a no-brainer. A roof rack carrying a spare wheel was also added, a sensible precaution considering the rough roads along the way.

Of course, the Countryman isn’t a true off-roader. You’d be much better off in something like an X5 Silver Anniversary Edition with its off-road package. BMW might eventually go a step further with a jacked-up “Rugged” SUV, though the “G74” has yet to be confirmed.

For light off-road duties, however, the Countryman holds its own. It’s no Jeep Wrangler, but it is the most versatile MINI ever built. The SE variant packs dual motors for standard all-wheel drive. With a virtually instant 494 Nm (364 lb-ft) of torque, it should get you out of a sticky situation with ease. The 308-horsepower output is nothing to sneeze at either.

With a WLTP range of 268 miles (432 kilometers), range anxiety would naturally be a concern in remote areas. Well, at least for yours truly. MINI says the electric crossover traveled from Hamburg through Denmark to the port of Hirtshals before the ferry crossing to Seyðisfjörður. The toughest stretch came last, along Route 622. It’s a 31-mile (49-kilometer) unpaved road in the Westfjords that links Þingeyri in Dýrafjörður to Hrafnseyri in Arnarfjörður.

The Countryman SE ALL4 handled it all with ease, and judging by the photos MINI released, it passed the test with flying colors. Even if you’re not particularly into the SUV, the images are well worth a look.