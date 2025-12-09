BMW’s smallest car in an Individual color is somewhat of a rarity, but there’s another reason we’re bringing this 1 Series forward. This four-cylinder 120 gas model, painted in Anglesey Green, marks a major milestone for the Leipzig plant. The compact hatchback goes down in history as the four-millionth vehicle built at the site. Coincidentally, this “F70” rolls out as the factory celebrates its 20th anniversary in 2025.

This 1 Series is bound for a customer in the Netherlands, one of roughly 1,300 cars produced daily at the plant. BMW Plant Leipzig has already assembled 148,084 units of this generation since production began late last year. The same facility also builds the mechanically related 2 Series Gran Coupe and 2 Series Active Tourer. Additionally, the Countryman is manufactured in Leipzig, making it the first plant to produce BMWs and MINIs under the same roof.

Although the factory now focuses solely on compact cars, that wasn’t always the case. Production began in 2005 with the 3 Series Sedan (E90). Over the years, some of BMW’s most special models have been built here, including the i3 hatchback from 2013 to 2022 and the i8 coupe from 2014 to 2020.

2025 BMW 1 SERIES 10

The i8 Roadster was also assembled at Leipzig, though only 3,884 units were produced between 2018 and 2020. Speaking of low-volume cars, an honorable mention goes to the 1 Series M Coupe, with just 6,342 examples completed in 2011 and 2012.

Looking back at past milestones, the one-millionth vehicle was a 116d in Alpine White finished in December 2011. An i3 in Protonic Blue claimed the two-millionth mark in October 2016, followed by an M240i Convertible in Sunset Orange reaching the three-million milestone in March 2021.

Leipzig was BMW’s sixth most productive factory last year, with output climbing 30.8% to 246,195 units. The German luxury automaker expects to set yet another record by the end of this year.

Attached below is a breakdown of all models assembled in Leipzig since March 1, 2005:

ModelProduction period Quantity
BMW 3 Series Sedan E90 2005 – 2009333,427
BMW 1 Series Three-Door E81 2007 – 2011187,263
BMW 1 Series Coupé E82 2007 – 2013130,205
BMW 1 Series Convertible E88 2007 – 2013131,664
BMW X1 E84 2009 – 2015635,194
BMW 1 Series M Coupé E82 2011 – 20126,342
BMW 1 Series five-door F20 2012 – 2019424,111
BMW 2 Series Coupé F22 2013 – 2021165,224
BMW i3 i01 2013 – 2022250,271
BMW i8 i12 2014 – 202016,581
BMW 2 Series Active Tourer F45 2014 – 2021368,503
BMW 2 Series Convertible F23 2014 – 2021119,092
BMW M2 F87 2015 – 202161,856
BMW i8 Roadster i15 2018 – 20203,884
BMW 1 Series five-door F40 2019 – 2024442,859
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupé F44 2019 – 2024220,795
BMW 2 Series Active Tourer U06 2021 – *130,190
MINI Countryman U25 2023 – *181,464
BMW 1 Series five-door F70 2024 – *148,084
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupé F74 2024 – *42,991

Photos: BMW