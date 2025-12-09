BMW’s smallest car in an Individual color is somewhat of a rarity, but there’s another reason we’re bringing this 1 Series forward. This four-cylinder 120 gas model, painted in Anglesey Green, marks a major milestone for the Leipzig plant. The compact hatchback goes down in history as the four-millionth vehicle built at the site. Coincidentally, this “F70” rolls out as the factory celebrates its 20th anniversary in 2025.

This 1 Series is bound for a customer in the Netherlands, one of roughly 1,300 cars produced daily at the plant. BMW Plant Leipzig has already assembled 148,084 units of this generation since production began late last year. The same facility also builds the mechanically related 2 Series Gran Coupe and 2 Series Active Tourer. Additionally, the Countryman is manufactured in Leipzig, making it the first plant to produce BMWs and MINIs under the same roof.

Although the factory now focuses solely on compact cars, that wasn’t always the case. Production began in 2005 with the 3 Series Sedan (E90). Over the years, some of BMW’s most special models have been built here, including the i3 hatchback from 2013 to 2022 and the i8 coupe from 2014 to 2020.

The i8 Roadster was also assembled at Leipzig, though only 3,884 units were produced between 2018 and 2020. Speaking of low-volume cars, an honorable mention goes to the 1 Series M Coupe, with just 6,342 examples completed in 2011 and 2012.

Looking back at past milestones, the one-millionth vehicle was a 116d in Alpine White finished in December 2011. An i3 in Protonic Blue claimed the two-millionth mark in October 2016, followed by an M240i Convertible in Sunset Orange reaching the three-million milestone in March 2021.

Leipzig was BMW’s sixth most productive factory last year, with output climbing 30.8% to 246,195 units. The German luxury automaker expects to set yet another record by the end of this year.

Attached below is a breakdown of all models assembled in Leipzig since March 1, 2005:

Model Production period Quantity BMW 3 Series Sedan E90 2005 – 2009 333,427 BMW 1 Series Three-Door E81 2007 – 2011 187,263 BMW 1 Series Coupé E82 2007 – 2013 130,205 BMW 1 Series Convertible E88 2007 – 2013 131,664 BMW X1 E84 2009 – 2015 635,194 BMW 1 Series M Coupé E82 2011 – 2012 6,342 BMW 1 Series five-door F20 2012 – 2019 424,111 BMW 2 Series Coupé F22 2013 – 2021 165,224 BMW i3 i01 2013 – 2022 250,271 BMW i8 i12 2014 – 2020 16,581 BMW 2 Series Active Tourer F45 2014 – 2021 368,503 BMW 2 Series Convertible F23 2014 – 2021 119,092 BMW M2 F87 2015 – 2021 61,856 BMW i8 Roadster i15 2018 – 2020 3,884 BMW 1 Series five-door F40 2019 – 2024 442,859 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupé F44 2019 – 2024 220,795 BMW 2 Series Active Tourer U06 2021 – * 130,190 MINI Countryman U25 2023 – * 181,464 BMW 1 Series five-door F70 2024 – * 148,084 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupé F74 2024 – * 42,991

Photos: BMW