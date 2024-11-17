We’ll be completely honest and admit BMW took us by surprise when it launched the 2 Series Active Tourer in 2014. Just as unexpected was the decision to stick to the minivan for a second generation introduced in 2021. However, the family hauler experiment appears to be coming to an end. A new report claims a third generation is not planned. Moreover, the current model’s demise might be moved forward by two full years.

According to a BMW insider from the Bimmer Post forums, the 2 Series Active Tourer will go out of production in October 2027. Previously, it had been reported that the minivan would stick around until October 2029. The initial report alleged there would be a simplified lineup in the vehicle’s final two years of production. The Mercedes B-Class rival was supposed to continue only in 218i, 220i, 225e, and 230e flavors.

Per the latest (albeit unconfirmed) intel, the 2 Series Active Tourer will be discontinued entirely in October 2027. The previous timeline would’ve meant switching to the iDrive X for the final two years of production. If true, BMW had planned to give its minivan the next-gen infotainment system with a large central screen derived from the Neue Klasse. That likely would’ve meant bringing the ultra-wide Panoramic Vision head-up display to the 2AT.

BMW has never released sales figures for the Active Tourer, deciding instead to bundle the numbers with those of the 2 Series Coupe and Gran Coupe. Logic tells us the minivan isn’t a strong seller. That said, the decision to approve a second generation means the original model didn’t flop. For the current car, a seven-seat Gran Tourer didn’t survive.

After discontinuing the oddball 3 Series and 5 Series Gran Turismo hatchbacks, the potential death of the 2 Series Active Tourer wouldn’t come as a big surprise. Additional models are likely to get the proverbial axe in 2026: 8 Series Coupe/Convertible/Gran Coupe and Z4.

Source: Bimmer Post