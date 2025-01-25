The BMW Group’s Leipzig plant has marked an extraordinary milestone in 2024, achieving its highest-ever annual production volume. The plant reported a remarkable output of 245,652 vehicles, representing a 30% increase over 2023’s figures, with an additional 57,493 units manufactured. While it’s not the largest BMW product by volume, it certainly is one of the most important ones, manufacturing not only BMW cars, but also MINIs.

The production surge at Leipzig can be attributed to a year of significant new model launches. Following the start of production for the new MINI Countryman (U25) in November 2023, the plant added electric variants of the British compact SUV – Countryman SE – to its lineup in spring 2024. This was followed by the launch of the new BMW 1 Series (F70) in summer 2024 and the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupé (F74) in November. Among the plant’s output, the BMW 1 Series (transitioning from the F40 to the F70 in mid-2024) and the MINI Countryman emerged as the most popular models.

Electrification Gains Momentum

In line with BMW’s commitment to electrification, the Leipzig plant significantly expanded its output of battery electric vehicles (BEVs). The MINI Countryman alone accounted for 27,000 pure electric units, contributing to 11% of the plant’s total vehicle production in 2024. Plug-in hybrids, represented solely by the BMW 2 Series Active Tourer (U06), comprised around 3% of the production.

Beyond vehicle assembly, the Leipzig plant played a pivotal role in BMW Group’s electrification strategy through the production of e-components. Over the year, the facility manufactured more than 25 million painted battery cells, 1.1 million battery modules, and 70,000 high-voltage storage units. These components supported over 210,000 electric and plug-in hybrid BMW and MINI vehicles, equating to one-third of the company’s global xEV sales in 2024.

For now, there are no plans for the upcoming Neue Klasse models to be manufactured in Leipzig, but that could change after 2030 when a new generation of compact vehicles will hit the market. [Source:: BMW via BimmerToday]