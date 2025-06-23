BMW never runs out of aces up its sleeve to make its higher-end cars stand out even more. The M Performance lineup has blossomed in recent years, spanning the entire portfolio. From the M135 and X1 M35 to the M760e and X7 M60i, there’s something for everyone. With quad exhausts and sporty side mirrors, these not-quite-M cars can easily fool the untrained eye into thinking they’re full-fat M models.

In the not-too-distant future, BMW will begin fitting M Performance cars with model-specific headlights. A new report from a reliable insider on the Bimmer Post forums claims the 7 Series facelift will lead the way. The G70 LCI is expected to arrive in about a year, with production reportedly starting in July 2026.

It’s not hard to guess which versions will get the new lights: the M760e and i7 M70. We haven’t heard anything about a pure gas version with M Performance branding, and frankly, we wouldn’t get our hopes up. The V12-powered M760i sadly isn’t coming back. However, ALPINA is reviving the B7 under a different name, with V8 power and a new chassis code: G72.

The idea of headlights exclusive to M Performance cars is intriguing. But honestly, we’re more curious whether the 7 Series will keep its split-headlight setup. The prototypes spotted so far didn’t appear to have it, but BMW also did a good job hiding the separate daytime running lights on early G70 test cars.

As for how the lights will differ on M Lite cars, we doubt BMW will change their shape or size. That would require modifying the body panels around the headlight assembly, which would be too costly for a mid-cycle facelift. The LED technology is also likely to remain unchanged for the same reason. Instead, BMW will probably tweak the internal graphics, perhaps adding M colors or other visual cues.

After the M760e and i7 M70, the next model expected to get M Performance-specific headlights is the facelifted 5 Series. If the report is accurate, the i5 M60 will feature the updated design when G60 LCI production begins in mid-2027.

Source: Bimmer Post