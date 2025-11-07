The seventh 7 is getting a mid-cycle facelift in 2026, bringing a dose of Neue Klasse mojo to Munich’s range-topper. Spy shots suggest the design changes won’t be as dramatic as expected, despite the fresh styling introduced with the iX3. The massive kidney grille is here to stay, as are the polarizing split headlights.

While the exterior will evolve subtly, the interior is set for a revolution. BMW will equip the “G70” with its new iDrive X infotainment system, along with the iX3’s Panoramic Vision. It’s basically a pillar-to-pillar projection at the base of the windshield that replaces the traditional instrument cluster. It extends to the other side of the dashboard, making it visible and customizable from the passenger side.

We’re now hearing that updates will extend beneath the surface as well. Specifically, the B58 engine is expected to transition to an upgraded variant with up to 400 horsepower. According to a Bimmer Post forum member familiar with BMW’s plans, the 740 will adopt the B58TÜ3 version of the inline-six. If accurate, that’s notable considering models like the M240i, M340i, and M440i only recently switched to the B58TÜ2 specification.

As all the gas versions, the 740i successor will drop the “i” from its name. If the 400-hp figure proves true, that’s an increase of 25 hp over the outgoing model. Torque is also said to rise by 17 lb-ft (23 Nm), reaching 400 lb-ft (542 Nm). Even so, this wouldn’t make it the most potent B58 yet. Toyota’s Supra A90 Final Edition still leads the pack with 429 hp.

BMW could close that gap with the next-generation 3 Series, specifically the upcoming M340i replacement. The M350-badged model will reportedly deliver 417 hp. Meanwhile, the B58TÜ3 will also power a second 7 Series LCI variant, the entry-level 735, rated at 286 hp. BMW already sells a 735i in select markets, including Singapore.

Production of the updated 7 Series is scheduled to begin in July 2026, initially covering the 735, 740, 740 xDrive, i7 50 xDrive, i7 60 xDrive, and i7 M70 xDrive. These will be joined in November by the 740d xDrive, as well as the B58-powered M760e xDrive and 750e xDrive. Interestingly, the V8-powered 760 may not reach the U.S. until 2027, if it does at all, according to the insider.

Beyond the BMW-badged models, ALPINA will offer three “G72” variants: the 740 xDrive, 760 xDrive, and i7 70 xDrive. These will be fully loaded derivatives featuring exclusive ALPINA styling tweaks inside and out.

Source: Bimmer Post