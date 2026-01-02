For decades, American BMW enthusiasts have watched with envy as their European counterparts enjoyed the ultimate combination of practicality and performance: the M Touring. Station wagons—or tourings or estates, as they’re called across the pond—have long been considered too niche for the American market, where SUVs and crossovers reign supreme. But in 2026, BMW has finally given us what we’ve been asking for: the M5 Touring, a vehicle that might just be the perfect one-car solution for the performance-minded family.

The Long-Awaited Arrival

The 2025 BMW M5 Touring represents a watershed moment for American enthusiasts. Yes, many of us would have preferred the more compact M3 Touring—a car that epitomizes the sweet spot between everyday usability and track-ready dynamics. But let’s be realistic: by American family standards, the M3 Touring’s 500 liters (17.7 cubic feet) of cargo space would feel cramped compared to what we’re accustomed to. The M5 Touring, by contrast, offers a commanding 500 liters behind the rear seats, expanding to an impressive 1,630 liters (57.6 cubic feet) with the seats folded—enough room for golf clubs, strollers, luggage, and all the detritus of modern family life.

To put this in perspective, that’s only slightly less cargo volume than you’d find in a BMW X3 M40i (which offers around 62.7 cubic feet with seats down), and substantially more usable than the discontinued X3 M Competition’s practical carrying capacity when you factor in the lower, easier-to-load cargo floor of the wagon.

The X3 M Conundrum

Speaking of the X3 M, it’s worth noting that what could have been another excellent one-car solution is now off the table. BMW has made it clear that the next-generation X3 M will not receive a traditional combustion engine. While the current X3 M Competition delivers 503 horsepower and offers the elevated seating position and all-weather capability many families crave, its days are numbered. This makes the M5 Touring even more significant—it could be one of the last combustion-powered M vehicle with genuine family-hauling capabilities that BMW will offer in this performance tier.

Power Meets Practicality

Under the elongated hood of the M5 Touring sits BMW’s new M Hybrid system, combining a twin-turbocharged 4.4-liter V8 with an electric motor for a combined output of 717 horsepower and 738 lb-ft of torque. The numbers are staggering: 0-60 mph arrives in just 3.5 seconds, with the quarter-mile dispatched in the mid-11-second range. This is supercar performance wrapped in a practical, three-box silhouette that can comfortably seat five adults.

But here’s where the M5 Touring reveals its true usefulness as a one-car solution: the 18.6 kWh battery pack provides over 30 miles of pure electric range. For many enthusiasts, this means your daily commute, school runs, and trips to the grocery store can be accomplished in near-silence, consuming zero gasoline and producing zero local emissions. The EPA estimates a combined fuel economy of around 21 mpg when running in hybrid mode—not bad for a 717-horsepower wagon weighing approximately 5,530 pounds.

The Practical Details Matter

Beyond straight-line performance and cargo capacity, the M5 Touring excels in the details that make a true one-car solution. The rear seat offers 36.5 inches of legroom—genuinely comfortable space for adult passengers on longer journeys. The 40/20/40 split-folding rear seats mean you can carry long items like skis while still accommodating passengers.

Need to tow? The M5 Touring is rated to pull up to 4,400 pounds when properly equipped—enough for a small boat, a pair of motorcycles, or a lightweight camping trailer. Try finding another 700+ horsepower vehicle that can make that claim while still delivering refined daily driving manners.

Bold, Unapologetic, and Refreshingly Different

In a parking lot dominated by anonymous crossovers and SUVs, the M5 Touring makes an undeniable statement. Its long roofline, aggressive front fascia, and quad exhaust outlets announce that this is no ordinary family hauler. The flared fenders, 20-inch wheels (21s are optional), and that distinctive Hofmeister kink all signal serious intent.

There’s something wonderfully contrarian about choosing a wagon in 2026 America. It says you value driving dynamics over ride height, that you appreciate the lower center of gravity and better handling that comes with a traditional wagon format.

The Quirky Factor

Let’s be honest: part of the M5 Touring’s appeal is its sheer uniqueness. How many will BMW sell in America? A good number, but unlikely a mass-produced numbers. And that’s exactly the point. In a world of conformity, where every other vehicle on the road is a two-box SUV with similar proportions and driving characteristics, the M5 Touring is delightfully quirky. It’s a conversation starter, a knowing nod to those who understand that sometimes the road less traveled is the most rewarding one.

The wagon format has always been something of an insider’s choice, beloved by those who prioritize substance over style points. And while modern station wagons have become significantly more stylish—the M5 Touring is genuinely handsome from every angle—they still represent a choice that says, “I know what I want, and I don’t care that it’s not what everyone else is buying.”

Truly The One Car Solution

Yes, the M3 Touring might have been the perfect size for some. Yes, an updated X3 M with a S58 would have offered higher ground clearance and a more conventional American package. But neither of those vehicles exists for us, and they won’t be coming. The M5 Touring is what we have, and honestly, it might just be exactly what we need.

The question isn’t whether the M5 Touring is the perfect one-car solution. The question is: are you bold enough to choose it?