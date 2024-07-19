The new BMW X3 (G45) has finally arrived, prompting curiosity among customers, readers, and Instagram pundits about the next generation BMW X3 M. Although the “G97” internal codename circulated online and was considered the potential successor to the F97 X3 M, plans for a new model have been scrapped. Instead, BMW is focusing on introducing the first-ever electric iX3 M. For those who prefer a gasoline engine, the X3 M50 will lead the lineup, potentially offering increased power from the B58 engine.

Historically, M variants of BMW production series appear one to two years after the base model, with typical prototypes spotted on the road or around the Nürburgring. None of that has happened yet, and it is not likely to happen. According to our sources, there is no new BMW X3 M coming.

Why No New BMW X3 M?

So why is there no G97 BMW X3 M, especially considering the widespread acclaim for this powerful SUV’s exceptional driving dynamics? We’ve often asserted that the X3 M is arguably the most enjoyable SUV BMW offers. However, the X3 M remains a niche product, and in the BMW world, volume is paramount. Additionally, the automotive landscape has drastically changed in recent years, with every manufacturer racing to introduce electric vehicles. Even though the EV trend might be reversing today, projects take years to come to fruition so the G97 boat might have sailed.

Electric X3 M Coming

What’s next? The BMW iX3 M, codename ZA5. There isn’t much known so far about the first-ever electric X3M, but what we do know is this: it’s based on the Neue Klasse architecture, expect at least 600 horsepower, 30 percent more range and faster charging than current BMW EVs, and the latest and greatest interior technology, like the Panoramic Display.

Why We Will Miss the BMW X3 M

Unlike many high-performance vehicles, the F97 BMW X3 M excelled at merging everyday practicality with thrilling performance. It offered generous cargo capacity, good interior space and cabin tech, making it an ideal choice for those seeking both functionality and excitement in their daily drive. The heart of the X3 M, the S58 engine, is a true marvel, delivering impressive power and a unique sound that enhanced the driving experience. This engine distinguished the X3 M from its competitors, earning it a special place among enthusiasts.

The discontinuation of the X3 M will undoubtedly create a gap in BMW’s lineup. Of course, nothing is official until BMW says so, but that’s what we’re hearing today…