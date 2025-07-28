You know that feeling when you stumble upon something amazing, only to be reminded you can’t have it? That was me, standing in the BMW Romania garage, staring at a Twilight Purple 2025 BMW M3 Touring Competition. I was back in Bucharest visiting family and friends, but let’s be honest—I also came to drive cool cars. And this one? This was the forbidden fruit. We don’t get it in the U.S., which still makes absolutely zero sense.

Now, before we get into how it drives, let me set the scene. BMW Romania has a stacked press fleet—everything from luxo-barges like the i7 and 7 Series to M5s, X5s, you name it. But tucked away underground was this gem of a wagon, wearing a proper set of 825M double-spoke wheels and dressed to impress in that rich, moody purple. It even came loaded with a child seat and enough cargo space to handle my wife’s four suitcases. That’s right. Four. We were visiting for a week, not relocating. But hey, great chance to test the practicality.

Bucharest: A Beautiful, Chaotic Driving Simulator

Driving in Bucharest is…an experience. Honestly, it’s like jumping into your own personal Formula 1 championship. You need fast reflexes, a heavy right foot, and eyes everywhere. As soon as the light turns green, it’s a race. You’re dodging pedestrians who assume they’re invincible, weaving through narrow streets, and hoping no one parked in the lane you’re driving through (spoiler: someone definitely did).

There’s a reason they call Bucharest “Little Paris.” The architectural contrast between old-world elegance and communist-era blocks tells a story. But the cars? Man, I saw more Ferraris and Lambos in one day than I do in a week back in Chicago. Still, even amidst the madness, the M3 Touring held its own. It was easy to maneuver thanks to its light steering and heaps of torque. The 360-degree camera? Lifesaver. Narrow alleys and chaotic parking situations made it feel less like a luxury sports car and more like a high-performance urban tank.

Despite its size—because let’s not pretend this is a small car—the M3 Touring never felt like too much. In Comfort mode, it soaked up potholes better than most sedans. And yes, for the record, Bucharest’s roads are better than Chicago’s. I said it.

Let’s Talk Performance, Because Wow

If you’re not familiar with the G81 M3 Touring, quick recap: it launched in 2022 and already got a facelift in 2024. Along with the cosmetic refresh, BMW bumped the power output of the 3.0-liter twin-turbo inline-six. We’re now talking 523 horsepower and 479 lb-ft of torque. Officially, BMW claims 0 to 60 in 3.6 seconds. But real-world tests say otherwise. This thing can do it in 3.4 seconds. In a wagon.

And you feel it. Get it out of the city and onto Romania’s Carpathians mountain roads, and the Touring transforms. Flick it into Sport Plus, and it sharpens like a switchblade. The chassis, retuned from the sedan to handle the Touring’s extra 85 kg, doesn’t miss a beat. Grip is immense, body roll nearly nonexistent, and the way it powers through corners on Michelin PS4S rubber is confidence-inspiring. It’s a car that dares you to go faster—until your conscience, or your wife in the passenger seat, reminds you to slow down.

Let me explain something: the torque curve in this car is like your favorite rollercoaster. It climbs hard, flattens briefly, then throws you forward again. There’s almost no end to the acceleration. And yet, it never feels brutal or sketchy. M xDrive keeps everything tidy, and if you’re brave (or foolish), you can dial it into a more rear-biased setup for extra tail-happy fun.

Country Roads and Highway Zen

The real surprise came not on tight switchbacks but out on the open highway. Here, the M3 Touring proves it’s not just a track weapon—it’s a legitimate road trip machine. Yes, even with the M Carbon bucket seats.

Now, don’t get me wrong. Those carbon buckets look the business and hold you in place like a fighter jet seat. But after four or five hours, the hard bolsters and carbon slab under your thighs start to make their presence known. Honestly, I’d spec the M Sport seats next time. Still, they didn’t stop me from enjoying the long hauls.

With driver assistance features humming along, adaptive cruise control engaged, and the straight-six barely breaking a sweat, the M3 Touring ate up the miles effortlessly. And even my wife—normally a fan of plush SUVs like the X7 or a Range Rover—had no complaints about the ride. That’s saying something.

Inside, It’s Still a BMW

Step inside, and you’re greeted by the familiar (and enormous) curved display, running BMW’s latest iDrive setup. It handles both the gauge cluster and infotainment, with crisp graphics and an intuitive layout. Sure, some menus are buried a little deep, but once you’ve saved your favorite drive settings to the M1 and M2 steering wheel buttons, it’s smooth sailing.

You get full access to drivetrain and chassis configuration, which means you can mix and match aggressive power delivery with soft suspension—my go-to setup for sketchy roads and unexpected dips. Honestly, that level of personalization makes all the difference in a daily driver.

Cargo space? Legit. With the seats up, you get 17.6 cubic feet—up slightly from the sedan—and over 53 cubes with the seats folded. For comparison, an X3 gives you a bit more, but lacks the M3’s soul. Even with a child seat behind my bucket, rear legroom was perfectly adequate. You could absolutely use this as your only car.

So… Would I Buy One?

If BMW offered the M3 Touring in the U.S., I’d already have one. No exaggeration. It’s that good.

I know the M5 Touring is on our shores now, and don’t get me wrong, that thing is a beast. But it’s also heavier, more expensive, and targets a different buyer. The M3 Touring would’ve been the enthusiast’s dream daily. A hero car. The kind of machine you take to car meets and people get it. It’s fast. It’s composed. It’s gorgeous. And it’s just practical enough to justify to a spouse who would otherwise insist on a crossover.

Even the grille works on this one. Yeah, I said it.

After a week with the 2025 BMW M3 Touring Competition, I didn’t want to hand it back. It’s the kind of car that gets under your skin in the best way—equal parts functional and ferocious. It handled Bucharest’s urban jungle (with some bruises, sorry Alex), sliced through Transylvanian corners like a hot knife, and cruised highways with poise.

This is absolutely the one car BMW USA dropped the ball on. The M3 Touring could have been the halo car for the M brand in the States—a rolling showcase of everything BMW does right. Instead, it’s just another example of Europe getting the good stuff while we’re left watching from the sidelines.

That’s the real shame. Because sometimes, the coolest cars are the ones we can’t have. And this? This is one of them.