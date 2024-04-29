The BMW S58 engine is a twin-turbocharged masterpiece powering some of the German automaker’s hottest models, including the M2, M3 and M4, and the X3 M, and X4 M SUVs. It’s a force to be reckoned with, boasting impressive horsepower figures alongside surprising efficiency and promising tunability. Introduced as the successor to the S55, the S58 has quickly established itself as a powerhouse within BMW’s M division and it’s likely to go down as one of their best engines ever made. So let’s delve into what makes the S58 such a desirable engine.

Reliability

The S58 engine’s reliability is rooted in its design and the lessons learned from its predecessor S55. With a closed-deck design and a robust internal structure, the S58 strikes a balance between delivering exhilarating performance and decent fuel economy. Technologies like direct injection and variable valve timing optimize power output while minimizing fuel consumption.

Additionally, BMW has repositioned the fuel injectors more centrally to optimize mixture rates and efficiency. These injectors now operate at pressures up to 350 bar, approximately 5,000 psi. Cooling is another critical feature of the S58 engine, essential for maintaining performance. BMW has equipped the engine with three radiators and an additional cooler, while the transmission is supported by a dedicated oil cooling system. This makes the S58 a capable daily driver that comes alive on the racetrack.

While the S58 is still relatively new, early signs point towards good reliability. The incorporation of lessons from the S55 and B58 engines suggests a promising outlook for the S58’s long-term performance.

Variants

The S58 is available in two configurations: the standard and the competition model. The standard version delivers a robust 473 horsepower and 442 lb-ft of torque. There are rumors of a new technical upgrade coming out which will raise the base engine to 518 horsepower. For those seeking an extra rush, the BMW M3 and M4 Competition model offers even more power. It boasts 503 horsepower and 479 lb-ft of torque. Additionally, the same engine is used in the M3 CS and M4 CSL, and in the upcoming M4 CS making 543 horsepower and 479 lb-ft of torque.

Efficiency

Efficiency in performance engines is crucial, and the S58 excels in this regard. The engine’s twin-turbocharger system is designed to provide substantial power without compromising on efficiency, ensuring that drivers can enjoy exhilarating performance alongside reasonable fuel consumption.

Engine Sound

The sound profile of the S58 engine matches its refined performance. It features an active exhaust system with electronically controlled flaps that tailor the engine’s acoustics to the chosen driving mode and the driver’s preferences. Additionally, an engine-mounted sound generator enhances the intake noise, providing a good auditory experience that enhances the engine’s sporty demeanor.

Tuning

For those looking to extract even more power from the S58, the tuning potential is immense. Bolt-on upgrades such as tunes, intakes, downpipes, and E85 fuel can significantly increase the engine’s output. Tuners have achieved impressive results, pushing the S58 beyond 800 horsepower with stock turbos and exceeding 1000 horsepower with upgraded ones. The S58’s robust design and advanced technology make it a prime candidate for tuning, allowing enthusiasts to push the boundaries of performance while maintaining the engine’s integrity.

Things to Consider with Tuning

While tempting, tuning the S58 can impact reliability if not done correctly. Opting for reputable aftermarket parts and experienced tuners is crucial to maintaining engine health alongside the performance gains. Additionally, aggressive tuning might affect fuel efficiency and potentially void your warranty.

Models That Use The BMW S58

S58B30T0: 453 hp

2023–present G87 M2

2019–2022 G20 Alpina B3

S58B30T0: 453 HP

2019–present F97 X3 M

2019–present F98 X4 M

2021–present G80 M3

2021–present G82 M4

S58B30T0: 462 HP

2023–present G20 Alpina B3

2022–present G26 Alpina B4 Gran Coupe

S58B30T0: 503 HP

2019–present F97 X3 M Competition

2019–present F98 X4 M Competition

2021–present G80 M3 Competition

2021–present G82 M4 Competition

2022–present G81 M3 Competition Touring

S58B30T0: 543 HP

2022 G82 M4 CSL

2023 G80 M3 CS

2025 G82 M4 CS

S58B30T0: 552 HP

2023 G82 BMW 3.0 CSL

The Verdict: A Stellar Engine

The BMW S58 is a triumph of engineering, offering a captivating blend of reliability, efficiency, and phenomenal power. Its tunability makes it a dream for performance enthusiasts, but remember, responsible tuning is key to preserving this engine’s brilliance. Securing a spot on Ward’s World’s 10 Best Engines list in 2023 is just one of the accolades that underscore the S58’s esteemed status in the automotive industry.