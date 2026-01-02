BMW has officially launched ALPINA as an exclusive standalone brand under the BMW Group umbrella, marking a new chapter following the transfer of ALPINA trademark rights on January 1, 2026. The relaunch positions BMW ALPINA to compete in the luxury segment between BMW’s flagship models and Rolls-Royce, similar to how Maybach operates within the Mercedes-Benz portfolio.

The initial phase focuses on brand activation, with BMW emphasizing ALPINA’s traditional hallmarks: a unique balance of maximum performance and superior ride comfort, combined with exclusive bespoke options and custom materials.

New Wordmark Bridges Past and Future

The revitalized brand introduces a new wordmark that pays homage to ALPINA’s heritage while signaling its future direction. Inspired by the asymmetrical wordmark from the 1970s, the elegant contemporary design radiates “clarity, calm and confidence,” according to BMW. Positioned at the center of the rear, the wordmark underlines the standalone character of the exclusive brand and its independent personality within the BMW Group.

7 Series ALPINA Rumored For Late 2026

The first model under the new BMW ALPINA brand will be based on the facelifted BMW 7 Series (G70 LCI), carrying its own internal codename: G72. This separate designation suggests more substantial differentiation than previous ALPINA models, which typically shared codenames with their BMW counterparts. For context, the armored 7 Series Protection uses codename G73 rather than the standard G70.

BMW is slated to start 7 Series facelift production in July 2026, with the ALPINA B7 variant expected to follow in late 2026. The ALPINA B7 could feature a V8 mild-hybrid electric vehicle (MHEV) powertrain, similar to current BMW V8 applications. For the first time, the ALPINA 7 Series will be manufactured entirely by BMW. Previously, vehicles started production at BMW factories before being transferred to ALPINA’s Buchloe facility for refinement and engineering work.

X7 ALPINA and Electric Variants Planned

Shortly after the 7 Series, the second-generation X7 is also rumored to receive the ALPINA treatment under the internal code “G69.” According to sources, both gasoline and electric powertrains were considered for the ALPINA X7, but it remains to be seen whether these plans have changed. While initial releases will focus on combustion-powered models, electric versions of both the ALPINA 7 Series and X7 could extend the portfolio, aligning with BMW’s broader electrification strategy.

Upmarket Focus, Smaller Models Uncertain

BMW is positioning ALPINA in what it calls the “Luxury Layer” – above the standard 7 Series and below Rolls-Royce. This strategic positioning effectively makes ALPINA the BMW Group’s answer to Mercedes-Maybach. The upmarket focus means smaller models like the B3 and B4 face an uncertain future, as BMW steers ALPINA toward its largest and most luxurious vehicles. The brand will concentrate on buyers seeking “exclusive objects for connoisseurs in pursuit of the extraordinary, without compromises on performance, comfort and individuality,” according to BMW’s brand statement.

Rigorous Standards for Exclusivity

BMW also said that the new ALPINA vehicles will be manufactured according to rigorous standards for materials selection and craftsmanship, fulfilling demanding expectations in terms of visuals, acoustics and feel. Buyers can choose from a portfolio of bespoke options ensuring each vehicle has its own unmistakable character. Given ALPINA’s storied 50-plus-year history, BMW has acknowledged its “tremendous responsibility” in stewarding the brand’s legacy while meeting the highest expectations for its future.

We will learn more about the brand’s plans in the near future.