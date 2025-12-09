Traditionalists would argue there’s no place for an SUV on a track. Circuits are typically meant for lightweight vehicles, which the iX3 certainly isn’t. At 2,285 kilograms (5,037 pounds) in European specification, BMW’s first modern Neue Klasse is anything but a featherweight.

Even so, the German luxury brand is confident it has built a fun-to-drive vehicle despite the mass. Early feedback from journalists, including us at BMWBLOG, suggests it’s the company’s most engaging EV to date, even without adaptive suspension at launch. How is that possible? BMW points to the Heart of Joy, one of four “superbrains” in the new electronics architecture.

In simple terms, it’s a control unit responsible for drivetrain, brake, and steering subfunctions. It also manages energy recuperation and, more importantly, processes information 10 times faster than a previous-generation control unit. Combined with in-house software tuned for seamless coordination, the iX3 aims to raise the bar for dynamic driving among electric vehicles.

New images show the “NA5” at Spain’s Ascari track, where BMW recently hosted the international media launch for the iX3. The second-generation electric SUV keeps things simple with Alpine White paint, but it’s not a basic spec. We’re seeing the M Sport Package and 21-inch, two-tone aerodynamic wheels (1051 M).

Of course, driving-dynamics purists will skip the iX3 and wait for the i3. The electric sedan, debuting next year as the “NA0,” should be slightly lighter with a much lower center of gravity. These are crucial traits that will make it more capable through a circuit’s corners. And if you’re willing to wait until 2027, the electric M3 (“ZA0”) will be the real highlight.

It’s also worth mentioning that even the iX3 is getting a full-fat M version for those willing to trade a bit of sharpness for extra practicality. We’d be even more interested in an i3 Touring with BMW M’s magic touch, but that hasn’t been announced yet. An electric wagon would hit the sweet spot between the sedan’s agility and the SUV’s everyday versatility.

In the meantime, all eyes are on the iX3. The initial 50 xDrive variant shown here will be joined in 2026 by a rear-wheel-drive configuration. The single-motor variant will likely be called the iX3 40 when it arrives in Europe late next year. A dual-motor 40 xDrive is also expected, both potentially using a smaller battery than the launch model’s 108.7-kWh pack.

Technical specifications aside, this is the face of the new BMW. The design language will carry over to most models in rapid succession. Between now and the end of 2027, roughly 40 models will adopt the Neue Klasse ethos. The transformation continues inside as well, with BMW rolling out iDrive X, featuring a large central display and a pillar-to-pillar windshield projection.

The iX3 points toward the future as BMW leadership changes, with Milan Nedeljković set to replace Oliver Zipse.