With precisely 342,521 cars assembled in 2024, Plant Regensburg ranked as the third-most productive BMW site last year. Output surged by a whopping 43.7% compared to the previous year, and 2025 is shaping up to be even stronger. Although there are still two weeks left before 2025 ends, BMW already knows it will surpass last year’s record output.

While the company won’t disclose how many cars will be built by December 31, it is confident production will “significantly exceed last year’s figure.” The Regensburg site operates at full tilt across three shifts, assembling around 1,400 vehicles per day. This is where the X1 and X2 come to life, alongside their electric counterparts, the iX1 and iX2. Fun fact: a vehicle rolls off the Regensburg assembly line every 57 seconds.

Last year, more than 100,000 cars, or nearly a third of the total output, were built without a combustion engine. In 2025, four out of ten cars produced at the plant were either fully electric or plug-in hybrids. It’s worth noting that of the two compact crossovers, only the X1 is currently offered as a PHEV. BMW did sell the X2 with a gasoline engine paired to an electric motor, but only in its first generation.

Looking ahead, the factory has a bright future. BMW will build a Neue Klasse model there “in the coming years,” though the company remains tight-lipped about the car’s identity and launch timing. It could be an electric compact car, possibly the rumored i1 or i2. Alternatively, if it’s not an addition to the lineup, BMW may be referring to the next-generation iX1. The “NB5” prototype has already been spotted, so the timing feels plausible.

Assuming BMW is indeed talking about the all-new iX1, we’ve heard it will enter production in November 2027. That would make it one of the last new vehicles included in a 40-model initiative slated for completion by the end of that year. The next-generation electric small crossover won’t come at the expense of the current combustion-powered versions.

The existing “U11” is believed to receive a substantial facelift around the same time as the new iX1’s launch, aligning the gasoline, diesel, and plug-in hybrid models more closely with the electric version. The third-generation X1 is expected to remain on sale until late 2033.

Source: BMW