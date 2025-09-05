BMW’s increased focus on “digitalization” has inevitably turned off fans of physical controls. But the gadgetry and computer wizardry reaches new heights with the introduction of the Neue Klasse BMW iX3. Here, BMW redefines what the term high-tech means when you’re sitting behind a steering wheel. And the latest change affects a particularly touchy subject when it comes to disappearing buttons and knobs: climate control. While some may feel the chunkier the better, BMW has gone the opposite way, removing even more physical climate controls from the cockpit.

Neue Klasse BMW iX3: New Climate Controls Are All Through iDrive X

While nearly every aspect of your climate control was already controlled via screen, there were some holdouts. Specifically, figuring out the where of the climate control’s air. While temperature and fan speed were digitized long ago, you still had a physical adjustment for the direction the air blew. You’ll be using a screen if you want to change where in the cabin the air is blowing in BMW’s new Neue Klasse cars, though. A revised climate menu, accessible from nearly anywhere in the operating system by touching the climate control information displayed in the bottom corners of the screen, gives you full control over every climate setting imaginable. That includes the direction of airflow, with nary a physical backup in sight.

Now, it might sound like heresy to the oldest of old school out there, but we think this might actually be a slight improvement over the mess of climate controls in the gas-powered BMW X3 (G45). There, an unintuitive and flimsy-feeling slider sits on the door panel to control where the air blows. Like other models, it also relies on the sliders in the center of the cockpit. Neither felt particularly luxurious in use, and specifically the door-mounted controls actively detracted from the experience. So, with that standard in mind, hear this: the screen-mounted climate controls, in this particular instance, might legitimately be a step up.

Overall, iDrive X Climate Controls Seem Like a Step Up

The rest of the system represents a similar improvement upon existing features. The climate menu in iDrive X is a significantly less cluttered interface, making it more straightforward to use. Of course, you can also still use voice commands to tweak most climate control settings, just like in iDrive 9. Notably, rear window heating and defrosting is the one climate control that hasn’t moved to screen only. There’s still a button for it, we’re thinking to accommodate drivers that live in colder climates and their need to wear gloves.

The nice thing is that, of course, BMW’s new Routines feature allows climate control settings to be a fully “set and forget” affair. Activating the heated seats and steering wheel at the beginning of every drive? The Neue Klasse iX3’s Routines feature automates the process. In combination with automatic climate control, a feature available across BMWs for years, there will be really few reasons to suddenly need to adjust the climate control. Overall, iDrive X’s lack of vent control doesn’t worry us. We still wonder what was wrong with buttons, though.

Check out our full walkthrough of the iDrive X climate system on YouTube here: