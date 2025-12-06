If the limited color palette is keeping you from buying the new BMW iX3, we have good news. We’ve already covered the body paints available at launch, but if none of them are to your liking, more are on the way. We spoke with the vehicle’s product manager, who told us three additional finishes are coming soon.

At the iX3’s international media launch in Spain, Mark Berger announced that Fire Red/Vegas Red will be available on vehicles built from March 2026. Starting that same month, Space Silver will gain a Frozen variant with a matte finish. The one we’re most curious about is Eucalyptus Green, which the Debrecen body shop will also begin spraying from March.

Berger also said BMW is in the process of certifying its new Hungarian factory for Individual finishes. As previously reported, the first of these custom colors is expected to arrive in the middle of next year. At this point, it’s too early to know which shades will lead the rollout.

Another layer of customization will come from M Performance Parts. We’ve already seen them, but Berger confirmed they won’t launch until July 2026. Initial offerings will be limited to high-gloss black accents, body decals, and a roof spoiler. For more substantial upgrades, the M Performance variant is also reportedly entering production in July, likely as the iX3 M60. The full-fat M model isn’t expected until late 2027.

In the attached half-hour video, BMW provides a full breakdown of what the iX3 offers at launch and what will arrive later in the product cycle. For instance, the white steering wheel will become available from March 2026, but only when paired with the Digital White interior theme.

Accessories have been a lesser-covered topic so far, but BMW detailed these during our interview. Customers will be able to equip the iX3 with a roof rack to support an aero-designed cargo box or a ski and snowboard holder. There will also be a roof-mounted bike carrier and another one for the rear that can hold up to three bikes. A rear cargo box will also be offered.

If you want a less practical but arguably more stylish iX3 for more money, the iX4 isn’t far behind. A camouflaged prototype was recently spotted ahead of a likely world premiere sometime next year. However, the Neue Klasse model many are most excited for is the i3 sedan, also arriving in 2026.