BMW enthusiasts, remember this codename: “ZA0.” It’s the internal designation for the first electric M car. While there are already plenty of M Performance models without combustion engines, this camouflaged prototype previews the first full-fat M in zero-emission guise. Ahead of its rumored 2027 release, the M3, sans its signature inline-six, has been spotted working out at the ‘Ring gym.

Although this isn’t our first encounter with the M3 EV, the latest spy shots are a bit more revealing. Some of the camouflage covering the front bumper is gone, exposing much of the lower air intakes. There isn’t a 3.0-liter twin-turbo gas engine under the hood, but EVs still need cooling, especially high-performance ones with beefier internals.

Design Inspired By The Upcoming Neue Klasse Family

The reinterpreted kidney grille will feature a closed-off design, as previewed by the 2023 Vision Neue Klasse concept. Still, air has to pass through to cool vital components and prevent overheating. It’s hard to tell whether active flaps are hidden within the horizontal slats. It would make sense to close the lower vents when extra cooling isn’t needed. That would boost aerodynamics, therefore improving range.

Elsewhere, BMW has draped the M3 ZA0 in its signature black-and-white swirly camo. One has to wonder whether the roof uses natural fiber composites instead of carbon fiber. Flax-based lightweight parts derived from the blue-flowered herbaceous plant are on their way to production M cars. Meanwhile, the M4 G82’s CO₂e emissions were reduced by 40% when switching from a carbon-fiber roof panel to a flax-based one.

Design Details From the Nürburgring Prototype

Although the prototype appears to wear most of its production body, it’s still missing the final taillights. The usual M-specific side mirror caps are also absent. BMW could be trying a different mirror design, or this test car simply lacks the production parts. At the rear, a subtle trunk-lid spoiler echoes what you’ll find on today’s M3 “G80.” Some body sections reveal black rivets holding extra layers of camouflage in place. One runs along the hood’s center, another across the upper trunk lid. The latter likely conceals the rest of the taillights, since the concept featured wide rear lights bisected by the roundel.

Based on earlier spy shots, the electric M3 may ride on 20-inch rear wheels wrapped in Michelin Pilot Sport 5 rubber. Its bulging fenders, lower stance, and larger brakes are telltale signs this isn’t a regular i3 (“NA0”). BMW also went out of its way to disguise the rear bumper, so don’t assume the production version will look as bulky as it does here.

Gasoline BMW M3 Coming As Well

For those who prefer the tried-and-true gasoline formula, another six-cylinder M3 is coming. The “G84” should arrive around 2028, about a year after the EV. BMW has confirmed it’ll use a different type of inline-six, likely a mild-hybrid S58, to meet stricter emissions rules. Potentially the last gas-powered M3, the ICE version could be offered exclusively with xDrive and an automatic transmission. Purists might want to pick up a rear-wheel-drive G80 with a manual while they still can…

[Photos credit: Baldauf]