The famous Art Car Collection kicked off a 50th-anniversary global tour across five continents back in March. Its latest stop was in Hungary, where the new iX3 electric crossover calls home. Naturally, BMW didn’t miss the opportunity to showcase one of its Art Cars and the first modern Neue Klasse model under the same roof. A classic 1800 TI joined the event held at Millenáris Park in Budapest.

For the first time in Hungary, the original BMW Art Car made a splash at the show. We’re talking about the one and only 1975 3.0 CSL. The #93 race car was piloted by Hervé Poulain at Le Mans, but didn’t finish the endurance race. However, the French racing driver was the visionary behind the BMW Art Car program. American artist Alexander Calder created the original Art Car, and the rest is history. No fewer than 19 vehicles have followed, the latest being Julie Mehretu’s M Hybrid V8 last year.

While the stunning E9 arguably stole the show, the new iX3 certainly wasn’t neglected. BMW brought several examples in M Sport Package trim with different 22-inch wheel designs. Ocean Wave Blue dominated, but one vehicle wore a Space Silver finish.

Built locally at the new plant in Debrecen, the Neue Klasse-based EV entered series production a few weeks ago. European customers will be the first to get behind the wheel when deliveries start next spring. The iX3 50 xDrive is the sole version at launch, but “40” models will soon join the range with both rear- and all-wheel-drive configurations. These cheaper iX3 variants will make do with a smaller battery compared to the 108.7-kWh pack reserved for the launch version.

The iX3 will be joined next year by a modern-day interpretation of that 1800 Turismo Internazionale. The i3 will be the company’s first Neue Klasse sedan of our era, taking the traditional three-box formula into the future. In 2026, BMW will add a body style the old NK lineup never had: a crossover-coupe. Recently spied, the first-ever iX4 is expected to arrive later next year.

It’s a matter of when, not if, before the first modern Neue Klasse model gets the Art Car treatment. Logic suggests it’ll be either a sedan or a coupe, but since the M Hybrid V8 debuted just last year, we’ll have to wait a while longer for the #21 rolling art.