In the first four months of 2026, BMW registrations in Europe were up by 1.1% to 267,075 cars, well ahead of its main rivals.

Article Summary Audi is second with 230,595 units, followed by Mercedes with 222,744 cars.

Although BMW's sales are up, its market share is down from 5.9% to 5.7%.

MINI is also having a good year in Europe, with registrations rising by 12.8% to 60,077 units.

The latest registration numbers from the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association are in, and they look good for the BMW Group. In the January–April period, the core brand increased by 1.1% to 267,075 units across Europe. For clarity, ACEA’s figures cover all 27 EU member states, as well as the UK, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, and Switzerland.

BMW maintains a comfortable lead over its main rivals. Audi ranks second after growing by 7.2% to 230,595 vehicles, while Mercedes rounds out the podium with 222,744 units, up 3.4% compared with the first four months of 2025. Lexus poses little threat to the German luxury establishment, as Toyota’s premium brand fell 10.8% to just 23,885 cars.

Although BMW consolidated its first-place position and posted a modest increase in registrations, its market share slipped from 5.9% to 5.7%. That’s because several other brands grew at a much faster rate, reaching double-digit gains in some cases. Fiat, for example, recorded a massive 29.2% increase to 131,863 units, while Skoda rose 14.6% to 300,163 vehicles.

The BMW Group’s MINI brand also enjoyed a strong start to the year. Through April, registrations climbed 12.8% to 60,077 vehicles. Combined, the automotive conglomerate grew 3.1% to 327,152 vehicles, giving it a 7% market share, down slightly from 7.1%.

As for powertrains, ACEA notes that hybrid vehicles accounted for 38% of the overall market. Gasoline-powered cars followed at 22.4%, ahead of EVs at 20.9% and plug-in hybrids at 10.1%. Diesel’s decline continues in Europe, with a market share of just 6.7% through April.

BMW’s 2026 Is Looking Good

BMW has reason to believe the remainder of the year will bring solid registration results. The Debrecen plant in Hungary is running double shifts to meet strong demand for the iX3. With a more affordable rear-wheel-drive version now on sale across Europe, the high order intake is likely to continue. In August, the Neue Klasse rollout will expand with i3 sedan production beginning in Munich.

The next-generation X5 debuts this summer and will be followed shortly by the new 3 Series. However, neither model is likely to have a significant impact on registration figures in 2026. Deliveries are expected to begin near the end of the year, meaning the arrival of the G65 SUV and G50 sedan will not be fully reflected until 2027. The same can be said for the still-unannounced iX4 (NA7), which is reportedly scheduled to debut late in 2026.

We haven’t forgotten about the 7 Series facelift, but with a starting price of €117,900, it’s unlikely to move the needle.

Source: European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (ACEA)