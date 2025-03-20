Like a veritable rock star, the BMW Art Car Collection has embarked upon a world tour. Celebrating half a century since Alexander Calder’s 3.0 CSL, the “rolling sculptures” will travel across five continents. The tour starts today in Europe. Leading the way are cars penned by Roy Lichtenstein, Andy Warhol, Robert Rauschenberg, David Hockney, and Jeff Koons. You can check them out at the Museum of Applied Arts and the SPARK Art Fair in Vienna, Austria.

From March 28, the BMW M Hybrid V8 by American painter Julie Mehretu will start the Asian tour. The first stop for the most recent Art Car will be at Art Basel in Hong Kong. We’ve attached a selection from the BMW Art Car World Tour 2025 program at the bottom of the article. Likewise, the tour will continue through 2026 in Australia, Belgium (Brussels, Zoute), China (Macau), and Germany (Berlin, Munich, Düsseldorf). Moreover, Kazakhstan, Latin America, Morocco (Marrakech), South Africa, Spain, Switzerland (Basel), and the US are on the list.

When they’re not shipped to different parts of the world, the Art Cars reside at the BMW Museum in Munich. From June 16, the M3 Art Cars by Sandro Chia, Michael Jagamara Nelson, and Ken Done will be exhibited there. Additionally, BMW will showcase all seven generations of the 3 Series to celebrate half 50 years since the E21 came out.

BMW Art Car World Tour 2025 program

until 16 April 2025: Wits Art Museum, Johannesburg, South Africa

BMW Art Car #12 Esther Mahlangu

20-21 March 2025: SPARK Art Fair and MAK Museum Vienna, Austria

Event “(R)Evolution of Art” of the BMW Niederlassung Wien

BMW Art Cars #3 Roy Lichtenstein, #4 Andy Warhol, #6 Robert Rauschenberg, #14 David Hockney, #17 Jeff Koons

28-30 March 2025: Art Basel in Hong Kong

BMW Art Car #20 Julie Mehretu

23 April-2 May 2025: Shanghai Auto Show, China

BMW Art Car #20 Julie Mehretu

18-20 April 2025: Art Dubai, United Arab Emirates

BMW Art Car # TBA

May 2025: 50 Years of BMW Switzerland, Zurich, Switzerland

BMW Art Cars #5 Ernst Fuchs, #8 Ken Done, #11 A. R. Penck, #14 David Hockney, #15 Jenny Holzer, #19 John Baldessari

9-11 May 2025: Taipei Dangdai, Taiwan

BMW Art Car # TBA

27 May–1 June 2025: Bratislava, Slovakia

BMW Art Cars #2 Frank Stella, #7 Michael Jagamara Nelson, #9 Matazo Kayama

15-18 May 2025: Market Art Fair, Stockholm, Sweden

BMW Art Cars #1 Alexander Calder, #3 Roy Lichtenstein, #4 Andy Warhol, #17 Jeff Koons

23-25 May 2025: Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este, Lake Como, Italy

BMW Art Car #13 Sandro Chia

16 June 2025-1 January 2026: BMW Museum, Munich

BMW Art Cars #7 Michael Jagamara Nelson, #8 Ken Done, #13 Sandro Chia

16 June 2025-31 August 2025: BMW Welt, Munich

BMW Art Cars #15 Jenny Holzer, #20 Julie Mehretu

27-29 June 2025: The Aurora, Båstad, Sweden

BMW Art Cars #1 Alexander Calder, #3 Roy Lichtenstein, #4 Andy Warhol, #17 Jeff Koons

3 July-31August, 2025: Louwman Museum, The Hague, Netherlands

BMW Art Cars #1 Alexander Calder, #2 Frank Stella, #3 Roy Lichtenstein, #4 Andy Warhol, #10 César Manrique, #12 Esther Mahlangu, #14 David Hockney, #17 Jeff Koons

24-28 September 2025: Contemporary Istanbul, Turkey

BMW Art Cars #1 Alexander Calder, #20 Julie Mehretu

Source: BMW