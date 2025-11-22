BMW’s Rosslyn factory in South Africa builds no fewer than 330 X3s every single day. Production of the “G45” started a little over a year ago when the first 30e xDrive rolled off the assembly line. It’s worth noting that the plug-in hybrid is made exclusively in SA for all global markets. A few months later, the electrified crossover was joined by the gas-powered X3 20 and diesel X3 20d.

Much like the PHEV, the six-cylinder X3 40d is also built solely in South Africa. Of the four variants, the electrified model is by far the most popular, currently accounting for half of Plant Rosslyn’s output, according to Peter van Binsbergen, CEO of BMW Group South Africa. In an interview with Cars.co.za, the local chief said production is “maxed out.”

BMW is pleased with its decision to shift production from the 3 Series to the X3. That change happened in 2018 when the “F30” 3 Series was discontinued to make room for the “G01” X3. Van Binsbergen calls it a “great strategy,” as the company accurately predicted the crossover boom at the expense of sedans. The previous-generation X3 proved the point, remaining sold out right up until the “G01” was discontinued in 2024.

“G45” production isn’t confined to South Africa, as BMW also builds the upscale crossover in Spartanburg, South Carolina. That’s where the hot M Performance version (X3 M50) is made exclusively. This time around, there’s no successor to the diesel M Lite model, as the X3 M40d won’t return. A full-fat combustion-powered X3 M is also off the table.

BMW assembles the X3 in other global plants as well, including in China, where it produces the long-wheelbase “G48.” Despite its familiar name, the new iX3 is unrelated to the combustion-engine model and is built solely in Debrecen, Hungary. Starting in 2027, the Neue Klasse-based electric SUV will also be produced at the San Luis Potosí plant in Mexico.

Through the first half of the year, combined BMW X3/X4 sales are down 24.6% to 145,663 units. However, the drop isn’t as grim as it looks. The “G45” is a new-generation model, and production and availability didn’t fully ramp up until recently. On top of that, X4 “G02” production is tapering off ahead of its imminent retirement, with no direct successor planned. That said, a Neue Klasse iX4 is coming next year.

Source: Cars.co.za