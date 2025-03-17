BMW is celebrating the 50th anniversary of the 3 Series this year, so we at BMWBLOG are delving into the model’s storied history and its contribution to the automaker’s success. We’ve already looked at the first five generations—from the E21 to the E90. The E30 (second generation) and the E46 (fourth generation) are perhaps the enthusiasts’ favorites, although the E90 represented a big stride towards digitalization and efficiency, being the first 3 Series to include iDrive and a turbocharged gasoline engine.

Nonetheless, today we’ll review the sixth-generation 3 Series, designated the F30. It was produced from 2011 to 2019, and in addition to the conventional sedan and estate body styles, the F30 was available in fastback (3 Series Gran Turismo) and long-wheelbase (LWB) variants. Both increased the practicality and comfort of rear passengers. However, the 3 Series coupe and convertible models were spun off as the 4 Series (F32).

F30: Increased Focus on Luxury

The most significant change with the F30 was the increased emphasis on luxury, with more sophisticated interiors, greater personalization options and mechanical improvements such as electric power steering and ride quality refinement. Besides, the F30 was also the first 3 Series to be powered solely by turbocharged engines and to include a plug-in hybrid model.

While these upgrades made the sixth-gen 3er superior to its predecessor, some BMW followers took issue with this — they claimed that in an effort to attract consumers from Mercedes-Benz, Audi, and Lexus, BMW had ‘civilized’ the 3 Series and diluted its performance DNA.

Even then, most of the F30 buyers weren’t die-hard performance enthusiasts anyway, so the changes were not only appropriate but also effective. Indeed, the F30 achieved 2.6 million sales and won accolades such as WhatCar? Executive Car of the Year, Golden Steering Wheel by Auto Bild, and Automobile Magazine’s All-Star.

If that weren’t enough, the chauffeur-oriented, long-wheelbase model accounted for 80 percent of the 3 Series sales in China. Remember, China overtook the United States as BMW’s biggest market in the 2010s, and luxury there is defined by design, comfort, opulence and technology, not sporty driving.

Performance: Still Better than its Predecessor

In any case, the F30’s specs were better than the E90’s. For example, the B58-powered 340i produced 322 horsepower and went from 0 to 60 mph in 5.1 seconds, outperforming the E90 335i, which generated 302 horsepower and reached 0 to 60 mph in 5.6 seconds. Similarly, the 330e iPerformance hybrid produced 248 horsepower and had a 0 to 60 mph time of 6.1 seconds—impressive figures for a vehicle primarily designed to prioritize sustainability.

Meanwhile, the M3 (F80) ultimately set the performance benchmark. Its S55 twin-turbo engine produced 425 horsepower and 406 pound-feet of torque, with the power sent to the rear wheels via a 6-speed manual or 7-speed dual-clutch transmission. The DCT M3 could go from 0 to 60 mph in 3.9 seconds, whereas the manual M3 took 4.1 seconds.

Also worth mentioning is the M3 CS—it delivered 453 horsepower and 443 pound-feet of torque while weighing 50 kilograms less than the standard M3. This meant it could sprint to 60 mph in 3.7 seconds and achieve a top speed of 174 mph. Production, though, was limited to 1200 units, each priced at approximately $100,000.

Interestingly, just as the E90 M3 initially faced skepticism for being the first M3 to feature a V8, the F80 met with criticism for being the first M3 to use a turbocharged engine. Yet, like the E90, the F80 eventually silenced its critics with nearly 35,000 sales.

Uncertain Legacy?



That said, the F30’s overall legacy still remains a topic of debate. Since it represented BMW’s shift towards luxury and comfort, many view it as the most ‘boring’ and uninteresting 3 Series generation. However, those in Munich argue they had no other choice, as they needed to expand the 3 Series’ customer base. We personally enjoyed driving the F30/F80 — even if they weren’t quite as fun as the E90 or G20 — and would recommend them to anyone looking to buy a used BMW.