BMW was one of the first Western luxury automakers to develop products specifically for the Chinese market. It began with long-wheelbase versions of its sedans, eventually extending the treatment to crossovers. While the X1 had its wheelbase stretched in 2016, followed by the X5 in 2022, the X3 only recently received the elongated formula.

China’s X3 even carries its own internal codename, G48, rather than G45. We photographed the more spacious version of the luxury crossover this week at Auto Shanghai. It’s the largest vehicle in its segment, featuring a 2975-mm (117.1-inch) wheelbase. That’s 110 mm (4.3 inches) more than the globally available model.

You can easily tell it’s a bigger vehicle by the size of the rear doors. The overall length now measures a stately 4,865 mm (191.5 inches), nearly as long as a third-generation X5 (F15). But there’s more to China’s X3 than just its increased footprint. It features ambient lighting for the rear seats, which are equipped with thigh support extensions. There’s also a wireless charging pad between the back seats. The seats themselves offer extra cushioning and a more reclined position for added comfort.

BMW also sells the X3 in China with rear pillows, two-tone artificial leather, and a crystal finish on select controls, similar to the “Crafted Clarity” upgrade found in the big-boy X5 and X7. Customers can also opt for a panoramic glass roof with illuminated threads that mimic the kidney grille’s pattern.

There are two main reasons why it makes perfect sense to add a long-wheelbase X3 in China. The posh crossover is BMW’s best-selling individual product worldwide, outselling the 3 Series Sedan, although the 3er still comes out on top once you add the Touring. China is the company’s largest market, where the previous X3 accounted for about 40% of all X model sales in 2023.

The BMW Brilliance joint venture produces the X3 G48 in Shenyang. Starting in 2026, the JV will also build a long-wheelbase iX3. Part of the upcoming Neue Klasse family, the new electric SUV was teased during the BMW Group’s press conference earlier this week.