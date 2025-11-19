When BMW unveiled the 2026 iX3 a few months ago, it estimated a maximum WLTP range of 805 kilometers (500 miles). Even before customer deliveries start next spring, the all-new EV has already surpassed that figure. During a hypermiling test, the “NA5” traveled from its birthplace at the Debrecen plant in Hungary to BMW’s home city of Munich, finishing the run at Welt.

The second-generation iX3 didn’t make a single stop along the way. Its 108.7-kWh battery pack with round cells held enough energy for more than 1,000 kilometers (621 miles). To be exact, the electric crossover covered 1007.7 km (626.1 miles) and still had 2% of its charge remaining. BMW could have squeezed out another 12 miles (20 kilometers) before the battery was completely drained.

As you’d expect, BMW prepared the trip to maximize its chances of cracking 1,000 kilometers on a single charge. The iX3 50 xDrive avoided highways, where higher speeds and wind resistance would have hurt efficiency. It also rode on 20-inch M aerodynamic wheels instead of the larger 21- or 22-inch options. As a rule, bigger wheels reduce range, although design can make exceptions to that pattern.

The team also mapped out a route that minimized traffic and stoplights. On top of that, the drivers switched off the heating, cooling, and even the radio. BMW didn’t even want to use the low beams, but it got dark and had no other way. You’ll also notice the kidney grille’s illuminated contour is missing. Still, the iX3 completed the run on public roads, not in a controlled environment like the laboratory-based million-mile 3 Series E30 test from Mobil 1 we mentioned a few days ago.

It’s highly unlikely future iX3 owners will ever cover 1,000 kilometers on a single charge unless they go out of their way to maximize efficiency, as BMW did here as part of a marketing effort. The average speed isn’t mentioned, but since highways were avoided, we can assume it wasn’t high.

Even so, range anxiety is becoming less and less of an issue with each new EV that comes out bearing the famous roundel. Next year’s i3 should be even more efficient, given that sedans are typically more aerodynamic than SUVs. For reference, the iX3 has a 0.24 drag coefficient, and the sedan should dip below that already impressive figure.

When the time does come to recharge, downtime should be minimal. Neue Klasse EVs will support 400-kW charging, giving the iX3 up to 231 miles (372 kilometers) of range in just ten minutes. A 10-80% charge takes 21 minutes, although finding a station capable of delivering that rate is another challenge entirely.