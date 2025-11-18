If you haven’t settled on the ideal spec for the 2026 BMW iX3, this one might be close. The all-electric SUV was filmed at the Auto Zurich Show in a high-end configuration with the M Sport Package. Finished in Space Silver, the first modern Neue Klasse model wore wheels that are arguably the nicest available at launch.

One of two 22-inch sets, the alloys feature a Y-spoke design with a two-tone finish topped off by an M logo. Behind them sit M Sport brakes painted in blue, with red available as an alternative. Naturally, BMW didn’t miss the chance to add another ///M on the calipers. The other 22-inch set is an Individual option with an aero design.

The close-up footage offers a clear view of the dashboard cutout for the new 3D head-up display. This optional feature integrates navigation and automated-driving graphics directly in the driver’s line of sight for the first time. It even includes a Curve Ahead View function to help in tricky situations where a sharp bend is coming up.

BMW also went heavy on options, showcasing the iX3 with a panoramic glass roof and an electric trailer hitch. The automatic tailgate will be standard across the lineup, but you’ll have to pay extra for features shown here, such as three-zone automatic climate control, an M-branded steering wheel, and the Castanea artificial leather interior.

Factor in the illuminated kidney grille, Parking Assistant Professional, and other extras, and this iX3 becomes a veritable sticker shock. Options alone add 24,120 CHF (€26,000), pushing the final price into six-figure territory: 102,120 CHF (€110,500). In BMW’s defense, new cars are notoriously expensive in Switzerland due to local taxes.

The iX3 starts at 78,000 CHF (€83,400) in Switzerland, making it far pricier than the equivalent model in Germany, where it begins at €72,700. As always, Americans are the most privileged when it comes to pricing, with BMW estimating “around $60,000” before deliveries start in mid-2026. Europeans won’t have to wait that long, as shipments on the continent begin in the spring.

Video: JR Car Reviews / YouTube

