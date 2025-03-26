BMW’s China-specific models are more than just about stretching the wheelbase and calling it a day. Aside from the additional rear legroom, the elongated sedans and SUVs are typically more luxurious than the standard-wheelbase vehicles. Such is the case with the “G48” – the first X3 to receive the LWB treatment. The biggest vehicle in its class has a few niceties you can’t get on the global model. For example, the rear door cards have ambient lighting for a cozier atmosphere.

While you could argue that LEDs are nothing but a gimmick, there are more substantial upgrades over the “G45.” We’ve learned the recline of the rear seats has increased by four degrees for a more relaxed seating position, especially during longer trips. People sitting in the back also get a thigh support extension for the same purpose. BMW removed the hassle of using a charging cable to juice devices by mounting a wireless charging pad in the central armrest between the rear seats.

What else? China’s X3 is also offered with the “Crafted Clarity” upgrade from the larger X5 and X7, which has a crystal-like effect for certain controls. Speaking of goodies that cost extra, the panoramic glass roof’s lighting threads contain a unique graphic mimicking the kidney grille’s pattern. The “G48” also gets two-tone artificial leather (Veganza) upholstery, rear pillows, and extra seat cushioning.

The BMW Brilliance Automotive (BBA) joint venture assembles the X3 Long Wheelbase at the Lydia plant in Shenyang. It’s BMW’s third SUV to get a longer wheelbase, after the X1 and X5. In China, LWB versions of the 3 Series and 5 Series have been around for many years. The elongated 2 Series Gran Coupe recently joined the pack as an indirect replacement for the obscure 1 Series Sedan. BMW will soon roll out China-specific Neue Klasse EVs designed locally at the Shanghai Designworks studio.