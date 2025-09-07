Whenever BMW launches a new model, it usually picks a single color for the press shots. For the second-generation iX3, Munich chose Ocean Wave Blue. Since the luxury crossover debuted a couple of days ago, we’ve also seen the EV in Space Silver. We’ve now taken a closer look at the German configurator to highlight all the finishes available at launch.

Initially, the “NA5” iX3 will be offered in six colors: one uni (Alpine White) and five metallic finishes: Space Silver, M Brooklyn Grey, Ocean Wave Blue, Sapphire Black, and Polarized Grey. Each has been paired here with different wheel designs to showcase the depth of customization from day one. It’s worth noting that BMW has already announced that three additional metallic finishes will arrive next spring. We can confirm one of them will be Fire Red, marketed in the United States as Vegas Red. It’s not listed in the configurator yet, but it’s definitely on the way.

All iX3 versions shown in screenshots from the German configurator feature the Tesla Model Y rival with the optional M Sport Package Pro. This package adds an assortment of high-gloss black exterior accents, including the side mirror caps and rear diffuser. The retro-inspired kidney grille also adopts a darker look as part of the Shadowline treatment.

There are no Individual colors available at launch, which isn’t surprising given that the Debrecen plant in Hungary is an entirely new site built from the ground up. It may take some time before the paint shop can handle special finishes. From 2027, the “NA5” will also be produced in Mexico. The San Luis Potosi plant has experience with Individual colors, having recently expanded the M2’s palette.

Beyond the standard configurator options, the iX3 has already been equipped with some M Performance Parts. BMW Welt is currently showcasing the “NA5” with a front bumper add-on and an additional spoiler mounted on top of the roof spoiler. That’s likely just the tip of the iceberg, as more extras are expected to follow.

A potential M Performance version, rumored to be called iX3 M60, would be an ideal chance to expand the catalog of M Performance Parts. Insiders also claim BMW is working on a full-fledged M variant, which wouldn’t be surprising considering the confirmed electric M3 sedan. These M-flavored versions are expected to feature more aggressive styling, unique wheels, and other bodywork changes.

Europe will lead the way for the iX3’s rollout. Deliveries to customers on the Old Continent start in spring 2026, followed by the United States in the summer. Around the same time, BMW will begin shipping a long-wheelbase version to Chinese customers from its local Shenyang factory.

Alpine White

Space Silver

M Brooklyn Grey

Ocean Wave Blue

Sapphire Black

Polarized Grey