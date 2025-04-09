With quad exhaust tips and an apparent M2 logo, it might look like BMW has made a four-door sedan version of its sports coupe. However, despite the flashy look of the M235, this is still a 2 Series Gran Coupe on a front-wheel-drive-based platform. In its second generation, Bavaria’s baby sedan is better positioned to grab sales from the Audi S3 and Mercedes-AMG CLA.

New images from Slovakia show the “F74” in the range-topping M235 Gran Coupe flavor. Typical for a press car, it has plenty of extra goodies. These vary from an optional Fire Red paint to the larger 19-inch 1085 M forged wheels. The brake calipers usually come in either red or blue, but this car has the optional M Compound brakes with grey calipers.

The Shadowline treatment also costs extra and blacks out the kidney grille, exhaust tips, and rear spoiler. Inside, BMW fitted the new M235 Gran Coupe with the optional seats featuring greater lateral support. The upgraded front seats also have an illuminated M logo, echoing the big-boy M cars.

Because this is a European version of the M235, it uses a detuned B48. The turbocharged 2.0-liter gasoline engine makes only 296 horsepower on the Old Continent. In other regions, the unrestricted four-cylinder mill delivers 312 hp. You’re not losing any torque on the Old Continent, where you get the same 295 lb-ft (400 Nm) as the rest of the world.

With the second generation, the 2 Series Gran Coupe also gets a long-wheelbase version (F78), including an M235L. However, BMW only sells it in China, where it manufactures the stretched compact sedan for the local market. The 3 Series and 5 Series sedans and the X1, X3, and X5 SUVs also have LWB variants in China.

If there’s something missing from the 2 Series Gran Coupe lineup, it’s electrification. BMW has once again decided against plug-in hybrid and EV derivatives. Seeing the glass half full, some of the combustion engines do have 48V mild-hybrid technology.

Photos: BMW Slovakia / Samuel Zaťko