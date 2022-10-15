As with the previous six generations, the new 7 Series has a vast engine lineup. In fact, BMW has gone the extra mile with the G70 as there are many gasoline and diesel powertrains joined by plug-in hybrids (including an M760e) and the purely electric i7. But what if you want the most affordable version? Enter the 735i, which won’t be sold in Europe or the United States.

The 2023 BMW 7 Series in the 735i is seen here at the local media launch in Singapore. It’s also going to be sold in China and other select markets. You still get an inline-six mild-hybrid gasoline engine just like in the 740i, but power is substantially down from 380 hp (280 kW) and 520 Nm (383 lb-ft) to 286 hp (210 kW) and 425 Nm (313 lb-ft).

Interestingly, the 735i in Singapore is even less powerful as its turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six makes just 268 hp (200 kW) and 400 Nm (295 lb-ft). Usually, these detuned engines come as a response to higher taxes imposed by some governments on luxury vehicles with powerful engines.

How much performance are you losing? Well, BMW quotes the new 740i at 5.4 seconds for the sprint from 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) while the 735i takes 6.7 seconds. Both have electronic top speed limiters programmed to kick in at 155 mph (250 km/h). Fewer than 300 horses in a fullsize sedan that weighs over two metric tons are not overly impressive, but not all owners want to break Nürburgring records with their luxobarges.

The ”735i” badge has been around since the late 1970s during the E23 era when it received a 3.5-liter engine making a respectable 218 hp from an M90 engine. The namesake version introduced in the United States in 1985 had to make do with only 185 hp from an M30 unit, which was also used in the fancy L7.

Beyond the badge and engine, the 7 Series shown here has the pricey Individual two-tone paint option and 20-inch wheels. It has been configured with Merino leather upholstery with a Tartufo finish and has the automatic door function we used to see only on Rolls-Royce models.

Source: Sgcarmart / YouTube