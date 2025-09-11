When spy photos of a hotter Supra emerged, one question was on everyone’s lips: Does it have the S58 engine? We didn’t get an answer until the Final Edition debuted in November 2024. No, it didn’t receive the M engine, but it did get the next best thing. The swan song for the sports coupe featured the most potent iteration yet of the B58. The single-turbo 3.0-liter inline-six was tuned to produce 429 hp and 420 lb-ft (570 Nm) of torque.

The Final Edition: 429 HP From the B58

But why didn’t the Supra Final Edition get the S58 in the first place? As it turns out, BMW was against the idea. Shocking, I know. Why? According to non-BMW sources, M simply didn’t want the Japanese automaker to have access to its prized S58. The lesser B58 shows up in plenty of non-BMW products like the Ineos Grenadier and the Morgan Plus Six, but you won’t find the S58 in any car without a BMW badge. The ALPINA B3 and B4 are obviously still very much BMWs.

ALPINA’s Hidden Role in the Supra

Speaking of which, the Buchloe-based niche brand reportedly lent a helping hand with the Supra Final Edition. ALPINA was allegedly responsible for fine-tuning the axles. As with the regular versions, Magna Steyr builds the ultimate Supra in Graz, Austria. Toyota is producing 300 units, with 150 units allocated to Europe and 150 units to Japan. The United States also gets an MkV Final Edition with 1,300 cars in total, but Americans are missing the power bump.

Supra and Z4 End of Production Plans

Both the Supra and Z4 are set to be discontinued in 2026. Toyota has already confirmed a successor, whereas BMW has not committed to another roadster.

Although the two automakers may have clashed over the S58, they continue to collaborate elsewhere. They’re co-developing a next-generation fuel cell system, which BMW will use for its first hydrogen production car in 2028. The name remains under wraps, but we firmly believe the future X5 (G65) will get the fuel cell treatment.

In the meantime, Toyota is sticking with sports cars. Beyond the next Supra, it’s keeping the GR86 alive and has even hinted at reviving the Celica and/or the MR2. On top of that, its luxury brand Lexus is working on a front-engined V8 supercar rumored to carry the “LFR” badge. Hopefully, BMW also decides to roll out a dedicated sports car one day.