It’s safe to say that the golden era of sedans is over in an increasingly SUV-obsessed world. However, BMW is staying true to its roots. Not only will three-box saloon loyalists get a new 3 Series next year, but they will also get an electric i3 with a trunk. Additionally, the 7 Series is due for a Life Cycle Impulse in 2026, and it won’t come alone. As you’ve probably heard by now, ALPINA’s take on Munich’s flagship sedan is making a comeback.

A new report sheds light on how the 7 Series will differ depending on the badge it wears. Codenamed G72, ALPINA’s version is said to be a fully optioned G70, save for the performance-focused hardware. That suggests it will lean more toward a luxurious grand tourer than a stiffer M car. This approach makes sense given ALPINA’s decades-long legacy prior to BMW’s acquisition of the brand.

The Buchole-based niche brand earned its reputation for building posh GTs designed to devour miles effortlessly rather than chase lap times. According to a Bimmer Post forum member familiar with BMW’s plans, the ALPINA 7 Series will feature unique wheels, trim, and an upgraded interior with bespoke details.

However, patience will be required if the G72 is the 7er you’re after. BMW will begin production of the facelifted G70 in July 2026, but the ALPINA variant won’t roll off the line until mid-2027. Sadly, the lavishly equipped model won’t bring back the beloved V12 of the old B7. Instead, it will offer inline-six, V8, and electric powertrains, badged 740, 760, and i7 70. All will have xDrive as standard.

Although series production isn’t scheduled to start until July 2027, the world premiere will likely occur next year. Expect a substantial price hike over the equivalent BMW, as ALPINA’s mission is to bridge the gap to Rolls-Royce. The 7 Series should sit neatly between BMW’s version and the Ghost.

The last ALPINA B7 was sold in the U.S. for the 2021 model year at $143,200. Fast-forward to 2025, and a fully loaded 760i now costs well over $160,000 despite having four fewer cylinders. Whether the upcoming ALPINA 760 xDrive will reach the $200,000 mark remains to be seen. Even if it does, it will still undercut the $357,000 Ghost by a wide margin.

Looking ahead, ALPINA will also pamper the next-generation X7 (G67) in 2027, catering to those who can’t quite stretch to a V12-powered Rolls-Royce Cullinan. However, the outlook is less rosy for smaller models like the B3 and B4, as BMW steers ALPINA upmarket to focus on its largest and most luxurious vehicles.

Long story short, ALPINA is likely to become for BMW what Maybach is for Mercedes.

Source: Bimmer Post