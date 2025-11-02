BMW began series production of the iX3 last month at its new Debrecen plant in Hungary. However, customer deliveries in Europe won’t begin until next spring. In the meantime, the “NA5” continues its European tour, appearing at regional events across the continent. Its latest stop was in Amsterdam for the Dutch premiere of the first modern Neue Klasse model.

Because good things come in pairs, BMW decided to showcase the all-new iX3 in two distinct configurations. Both electric crossovers feature the largest wheels available at launch: 22-inch sets in M and Individual designs. Each also comes with the M Sport Package, although the Pro version takes it a step further. The easiest way to tell them apart is by the black side mirror caps of the M Sport Package Pro model.

We would’ve chosen different colors to better distinguish the two vehicles, but BMW opted to display both in Space Silver. As seen at other preview events introducing the iX3 to regional markets, a classic Neue Klasse model was also part of the exhibit. The Dutch division brought a 1963 BMW 1800 TI (Turismo Internazionale) from the original NK series. It was actually a hotter variant co-developed with ALPINA, a brand name now entirely under BMW ownership.

It’s easy to see where BMW drew inspiration for the shape and proportions of the new front grille. That said, not all modern Neue Klasse models will adopt the vertical kidney design. Upcoming cars, such as next year’s i3, will feature a horizontal grille extending toward the headlights—a layout first shown on the 2023 Vision Neue Klasse sedan concept. Going forward, crossovers and SUVs will retain the iX3’s vertical kidney layout.

As with all 2026 iX3 prototypes shown so far, this is the 50 xDrive, which will be the only variant available at launch. Additional versions will follow soon, including the 40 xDrive and 40 sDrive already confirmed by BMW. Spy photos also suggest a full-fledged M variant is in the works. Positioned between the standard lineup and the flagship M model will likely be an M Performance version, potentially badged M60.

Debrecen won’t be the iX3’s only production site. Starting in 2026, a long-wheelbase version (NA6) will be built in Shenyang, China. From 2027, the San Luis Potosí plant in Mexico will assemble the standard-wheelbase model.